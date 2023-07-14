Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris
Published

VP Harris appears to commit another gaffe in climate change speech

The gaffe comes just days after Harris was ridiculed for her comments on artificial intelligence

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Harris gaffes continue as VP appears to mistakenly call to 'reduce population' for cleaner air and drinking water

Harris gaffes continue as VP appears to mistakenly call to 'reduce population' for cleaner air and drinking water

Vice President Kamala Harris' gaffe-filled week got a little bit worse Friday when she appeared to mistakenly call for lowering population in order to provide cleaner air and drinking water.

"When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water," Harris told a crowd at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland in a speech centered on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Harris meant to say "pollution," and her office said the vice president misspoke. The official transcript of the event reflects that Harris meant to say that electric vehicles and clean energy would reduce pollution.

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS ATTEMPTS TO EXPLAIN AI IN LATEST WORD SALA GAFFE: ‘KIND OF A FANCY THING’

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the conclusion of the Investing in America tour at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 14, 2023. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The gaffe comes just days after Harris attempted to explain artificial intelligence at a roundtable of labor and civil rights leaders.

"I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing," Harris said at the Wednesday event. "First of all, it's two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it's about machine learning."

REPUBLICANS MADE HUGE GAINS WITH HISPANIC, ASIAN, YOUNG VOTERS IN LAST ELECTION AS DEMOCRATS FALTERED: REPORT

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with civil rights leaders and consumer protection experts to discuss the societal impact of artificial intelligence, in the Eisenhower Executive Office building in Washington, DC, on July 12, 2023. ( Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

"And so, the machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process," she added.

A day earlier, she was ridiculed for other comments during a roundtable discussion on transportation.

"This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go! It's that basic," she said.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the conclusion of the Investing in America tour at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 14, 2023. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

