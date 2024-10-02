Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Voter panel reacts to Vance clash with debate moderators, mic cutoff: 'You're fact checking me'

Voters react to the moment Vance's mic was cut

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
A focus group of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans share their reactions in real-time to Trump running mate JD Vance having his mic cut off during Tuesday night's CBS News Vice Presidential Debate. (Credit: CBS)

A focus group of Republicans, Democrats and independents reacted to former President Trump's running mate Sen. JD Vance's microphone being cut off during the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate on Tuesday night.

Independent and Republican voters disapproved of the interjection, but independent voters dipped significantly when Vance began explaining his stance.

Despite CBS announcing that it would not allow live fact-checking during the debate, moderator Margaret Brennan interjected to correct Vance after he suggested that illegal immigrants are overwhelming public resources in Springfield, Ohio.

JD VANCE REMINDS CBS MODERATORS OF DEBATE RULES AFTER THEY TRY TO FACT-CHECK HIM

Walz and Vance in debate

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, participate in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. This is expected to be the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 general election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

ABC DEBATE MODERATORS SPARK FURY FOR AGGRESSIVE FACT-CHECKING OF TRUMP, EASY TREATMENT OF HARRIS

"Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, temporary protected status," Brennan said.

"The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact-check," Vance reminded them. "And since you are fact-checking me, I think it's important to say what's actually going on."

When Walz tried interjecting, independent approval also decreased for a brief moment. 

While explaining the process of obtaining legal status and tying it to a Harris-backed immigration policy, the moderators again spoke over Vance, thanking him for "describing the legal process" before they cut off his microphone as Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attempted to argue with him.

When the microphones were cut off, the independent voter dial line can be seen moving in the approval direction as Republican approval decreased slightly. 

Fox News Digital's Yael Halon contributed to this report. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

