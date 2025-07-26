Texas congressional candidate dragged out, arrested after explosive redistricting hearing: 'It is a shame!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions boiled over at the Texas Capitol Thursday night, when a Democratic congressional candidate was forcibly removed and arrested during a volatile redistricting hearing.

Isaiah Martin, running for Houston’s 18th Congressional District, defied repeated warnings to stop speaking after testimony accusing Republicans of rigging the redistricting process to appease President Donald Trump.

Footage from the hearing shows Martin collapsing as he was pulled from the room by authorities.

"History will NOT remember you for what you have DONE! It is a shame!" he yelled, prompting audible gasps from the crowd. He was charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disrupting a public meeting.

Martin was released from the Travis County Jail Friday, and all charges were dropped. He later posted a video on X thanking supporters and pledging to continue speaking out.

Martin began his testimony Thursday by challenging the legitimacy of the hearing.

"It just seems as if many are just sitting here going with their motions, and it makes sense because the game is rigged," he said.

He then accused Texas Republicans of gerrymandering at Trump’s request.

"You gotta get Trump’s endorsement. That’s the name of the game to be a Republican nowadays," Martin said. "Trump told every single one of you that he needs five seats. ... But the real conversation we should be having ... is that there will be a retaliation for that."

Martin cited blue states he claimed are redrawing maps in response.

"Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she will be gerrymanding Republicans out," he said. "The same thing is gonna happen in New Jersey."

Martin also attacked Texas’ leadership over economic issues.

"We live in a state that is unaffordable ... property taxes going up ... despite the fact that you Republicans have been in office for nearly 30 straight years," he said.

Criticizing the timing of the redistricting process, he added, "After one of the worst mass casualty events in our state’s history, you choose to go and gerrymander people out of their seats."

Rep. Cody Vasut, the House Redistricting Committee chair, attempted to regain order, but Martin refused to yield.

"No, I’m not going to finish. Because I’m ... I’m NOT finished!"

Martin then turned his ire toward Trump.

"You can thank your failed, senile, dilapidated, Epstein-partying with president for all of the work that we’re about to do to every single one of you," he said. "You did this, you caused this and this is the result of you and your work."

Vasut instructed state House sergeants to remove Martin. As Martin was dragged from the room, audience members shouted, "Get off of him!"

Martin continued shouting, "America will rise up against you!"

The committee resumed without commenting on the disruption.

Neither Martin’s campaign nor Gov. Greg Abbott's office responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Abbott has previously described the redistricting effort as a compliance move following court rulings against coalition districts.

In a July 7 letter cited by The Dallas Examiner, the Department of Justice flagged TX‑18 as one of four congressional districts in Texas that may involve unconstitutional racial gerrymandering through "coalition district" configurations.

Trump has publicly called on state lawmakers to secure five additional Republican House seats through redistricting.

The map remains unfinished, with hearings continuing Saturday in Houston and Monday in Arlington.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.