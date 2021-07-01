Dems accuse Youngkin of racism for 'yellow Virginians' remark, GOP fires back with video of Dems using term

The Republican Party of Virginia fired back after Virginia Democrats accused Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin of racism for using the term "yellow Virginians," highlighting examples of prominent Democrats using the term "yellow" to in passing reference to Asian Americans.

In an April podcast interview, Youngkin emphasized unity and said he was looking forward to being the governor of the Old Dominion "and actually working hard to unleash the potential of all Virginians," regardless of race.

"So that all Virginians — Black Virginians, Brown Virginians, White Virginians, yellow Virginians — can all achieve their aspirations and their ambitions," Youngkin said. "And this is what America is about. This is what Virginia should be about."

Earlier this week, the Democratic Party of Virginia demanded Younkin "take responsibility and apologize for using this slur."

The Virginia GOP quickly pushed back against the accusations, publishing a video Wednesday on Twitter showing multiple prominent Democrats using the same descriptor, including at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

"Virginia Democrats say it's racist to use the term ‘yellow,’" the Virginia GOP wrote on Twitter. "So why was it used at their own party's convention?"

The video shows several prominent Democrats using the term, including MSNBC host the Rev. Al Sharpton and Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono.

"Glenn Youngkin will always seek to uplift and empower Virginians of every color," Youngkin campaign spokesperson Macaulay Porter told Fox News on Thursday. "Malicious manipulations and disingenuous cries of racism like these are further proof [Democratic gubernatorial candidate] Terry McAuliffe is a career politician of the past who offers no new ideas, only more mudslinging and division."

"None of these Democrats had a problem with this same language being used at their own Democrat National Convention last year, or when being used by elected officials in their own party," she continued. "It’s hypocrisy and bad faith at their finest."

McAuliffe himself came under fire for using similar language in 2001 while running for the Democratic Party chairmanship, when he referred to Black people as " colored people ," prompting calls for him to exit the race.

"Glenn Youngkin's use of this slur to describe our community is not only grotesquely offensive – it is downright dangerous," Democrat Virginia state Del. Kathy Tran said to the American Independent on Monday. "It evokes ‘yellow peril,’ where Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are considered to be threatening and dangerous."

Tran also accused Youngkin being a "right-wing politician who will discriminate, continue the otherization of our community, and use this type of language for political gain."

Tran and other Democratic politicians, including Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Virginia Del. Mark Keam, who attacked Youngkin, did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment on their own party using the term "yellow people."

The Yellow Whistle , a group dedicated to fighting hate against Asian Americans, says on their website that the term "yellow has been weaponized against Asians as the color of xenophobia."

Neither the Virginia Democratic Party nor McAuliffe's campaign responded to Fox News’ request for comment.