Economic anxiety keys Dem sweep in high-stakes races as left leverages voter frustration

Democrats claimed victory in a trio of high-stakes elections that largely focused on economic anxiety and affordability issues.

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli in the New Jersey governor's race, while former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican challenger Winsome Earle-Sears in the Virginia gubernatorial race. In the Empire State, Democratic Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani claimed victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an Independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

The three sweeps come as Republicans worked to make inroads in the historically liberal or left-leaning jurisdictions, including campaigning on lowering taxes.

In all three elections, the economy and affordability were top concerns, according to polling data, with the liberal candidates leaning into blaming the White House for economic anxiety.

TRUMP LOOMS LARGE OVER KEY ELECTION DAY 2025 CONTESTS DESPITE NOT BEING ON BALLOT

In New Jersey, voters reported that the state's notoriously high taxes and the economy were their top issues heading into the polling stations, according to Fox News Voter Poll data. In Virginia, half of voters reported that the economy was their top issue, more than double the number who reported healthcare as their top concern, according to Fox polling data.

In New York City, affordability was by far voters' top concern, according to Fox News Voter Poll data, with Mamdani notching a significant win over his challengers. Mamdani ran on policies such as city-run groceries to lower food costs, eliminating bus fares, implementing rent freezes on rent-stabilized units and other affordable housing proposals.

Voters responded by voting for Democrats following President Donald Trump's decisive win over former Vice President Kamala Harris just more than a year ago in a federal election that also focused on the economy amid spiraling inflation woes.

Trump and other conservatives have railed against Mamdani as a "communist" who threatens New York City's massive economy and a symbol of American capitalism, while left-wing supporters have championed he will ease the cost burden on residents facing sky-high rent, taxes and food costs.

TRUMP IGNORES ELECTIONS AS DEMOCRATS STUMBLE ON THE WAY TO LIKELY VICTORIES

"Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor," Trump wrote on Truth Social in June. "We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart."

The trio of high-profile Democrats who won their elections campaigned in part against Trump administration policies and affordability woes.

"Donald Trump needs to answer directly to Virginians on why he is actively cutting Virginia jobs and hurting the Virginia economy," Spanberger said in October. "The Trump Administration has taken a sledgehammer approach to governing that has hurt Virginia’s workers, businesses, and economy."

Sherrill pitched the current economy as a "catastrophe," including claiming Trump's tariffs would be disastrous.

DEMOCRAT IN KEY GOVERNOR RACE KEEPS DISTANCE FROM NYC'S MAMDANI

"Donald Trump just implemented the biggest tax increase in my lifetime — an economic catastrophe for New Jersey families," Sherrill said in April as Trump announced increased tariffs on foreign nations. "This will raise costs to the tune of almost $4,000 per year, and many companies have already announced layoffs. No wonder the Wall Street Journal called it the ‘dumbest trade war in history.'"

New Jersey, a historically deep blue state, was viewed as the most likely to potentially flip red after the 2024 federal election showed Trump made inroads with Garden State voters, including flipping five counties to the GOP.

Following Spanberger's win Tuesday, she celebrated that she would reinvigorate the Old Dominion state's economy.

"Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship," Spanberger said. "We chose our commonwealth over chaos."

"You all chose leadership that will focus relentlessly on what matters most — lowering costs, keeping our communities safe and strengthening our economy for every Virginian," she said.

Trump responded to the Democrat wins Tuesday with a quote from pollsters that the ongoing government shutdown was partially due to the Republican losses.

"'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters," Trump posted on Truth Social.