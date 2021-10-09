Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Veteran NYPD officer chases down teenage phone thief: 'You guys are f---ing fast'

The suspect has been charged with grand larceny

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A New York City teenager accused of stealing a phone from an unsuspecting subway rider realized the hard way that he wasn’t fast enough to keep up with a nearby NYPD transit cop. 

In footage released by the NYPD on Friday, a teenager is seen running down a Brooklyn subway platform and flying down the stairs as a transit officer’s body camera continues to roll. 

The officer, a man in his 40s, continues to chase the 15-year-old suspect through the station’s underpass, where the officer stumbled through a turnstile before the chase ultimately hits the street.

The officer follows the teen around a corner, and the suspect gives up and can be heard saying, "Alright, alright!"

The suspect is then taken down and cuffed by the officer. The daughter of the victim of the theft arrives and says, "You guys are f---ing fast."

The NYPD says the teen has been charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

