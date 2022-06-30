Vermont Sen. Leahy will undergo surgery after he breaks hip during fall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is suffering a broken hip as a result of a fall at his McLean, Virginia, house on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the 82-year-old Democrat's office said that he would undergo surgery to repair the hip on Thursday morning.

"Having been born blind in one eye, the senator has had a lifelong struggle with reduced depth perception. He has taken some remarkable dingers over the years but this one finally caught up with him," Leahy's office said.

Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery "as soon as possible," his office said.

"He is expected to make a full recovery and begin a healthy course of physical therapy immediately," it wrote.

Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator.

In November, he announced that he will not seek re-election this fall.

By the end of his term in January 2023, Leahy will have served in the Senate for 48 years.

In January of last year, Leahy was taken to the hospital just hours after he had begun presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The senator had been taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, as he was not feeling well. He was examined and sent home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.