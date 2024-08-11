Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

JD Vance

JD Vance hits multiple networks in Sunday morning media flurry as Tim Walz lays low

Walz and Harris remain cloistered from media

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Trump-Vance voters slam relatively unknown Harris VP pick Walz in swing state Pennsylvania: 'Socialist' Video

Trump-Vance voters slam relatively unknown Harris VP pick Walz in swing state Pennsylvania: 'Socialist'

Pennsylvanians react to Vice President Kamala Harris' choice of running mate Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., at an event Tuesday for Donald Trump's VP pick, Sen. JD Vance.

Sen. JD Vance made the rounds on major news networks on Sunday, appearing on ABC, CBS and CNN, while his Democratic counterpart, Gov. Tim Walz, was nowhere to be found.

Vance gave an extended interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, with their conversation airing in full on Sunday. Vance detailed plans for deportations and defended his support for family voting.

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has attacked Vance for past comments, suggesting that parents should get extra votes when they have children.

"The Democrats are talking about giving the vote to 16-year-olds, but let's do this instead," Vance said in a speech at a private event. "Let's give votes to all children in this country, but let's give control over those votes to the parents of those children. When you go to the polls in this country as a parent, you should have more power."

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS ENCOURAGES US MEN'S BASKETBALL TO 'BRING BACK THE GOLD' AS PARIS OLYMPICS LOOM

Ohio Sen. JD Vance is Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's running mate, while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (Drew Hallowell/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Vance described the comments on Sunday as a "thought experiment" and not a policy proposal.

NORQUIST: ALL THE REASONS TRUMP'S TAX-FREE TIPS PLAN IS BRILLIANT

"Do I regret saying it? I regret that the media and the Kamala Harris campaign has, frankly, distorted what I said," he said. "They turn this into a policy proposal that I never made. … I said, I want us to be more pro-family."

Vance went on to elaborate on former President Donald Trump's plans to handle illegal immigration, specifically regarding calls for mass deportations. The Ohio senator said that a second Trump administration would take a "sequential approach" to removing the nearly 20 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S.

JD Vance to bracket Harris this week

Vance defended his support for families and explained Trump's plan for illegal immigration. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

"You start with what's achievable," Vance said. "I think that if you deport a lot of violent criminals and, frankly, if you make it harder to hire illegal labor, which undercuts the wages of American workers, I think you go a lot of the way to solving the illegal immigration problem."

"I think it's interesting that people focus on, well, how do you deport 18 million people? Let's start with 1 million. That's where Kamala Harris has failed. And then we can go from there," he added.

Vance also spoke with CBS' "Face the Nation" in an interview that aired Sunday. Host Margaret Brennan pressed Vance on comments Trump made claiming that the majority of voters don't truly care about vice presidential picks.

LAS VEGAS RIDESHARE DRIVERS LAUD TRUMP'S ‘AWESOME’ NO-TAX-TIPS PLAN AS HARRIS HOLDS RALLY ACROSS TOWN

"I think President Trump's right about that, actually. I think most people are voting for Donald Trump or for Kamala Harris," Vance said. "I think that he's actually right, that most people, when they cast their ballots, they're basing it based on who the presidential nominee is, not the vice presidential nominee. It's just straightforward political reality. I think Donald Trump's right."

Tim Walz in Michigan

Walz was absent from network television on Sunday, keeping in line with the Harris campaign's refusal to speak to the press. (Andrew Harnik)

Vance also answered many of the same questions in an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Walz was nowhere to be found on any of the major networks on Sunday. His absence is part of a running theme with the Harris campaign, which has struggled with media transparency.

Harris herself has gone weeks without conducting a formal interview or holding a press conference, despite being made the Democratic nominee for president. Harris has committed to conducting an interview "before the end of the month."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics