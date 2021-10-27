Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

House Republican says 'train wreck' could be coming with vaccine deadline for federal employees

Federal employees have until Nov. 22 to be fully vaccinated or face termination

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

House Republicans expressed concern on Wednesday that the intelligence community (IC) would hamper its effectiveness and disadvantage minority employees by enforcing the administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate.

"It's not a train wreck that's coming years from now. It's within a few weeks," said Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Ill., during a House Intelligence Committee hearing. 

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., kicked off his questions by asking CIA Director William Burns: "Is the agency prepared to terminate hundreds, if not thousands, of CIA employees, case officers and intelligence professionals if the vaccine is not abided by?" 

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., arrives to the Capitol before the House vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., arrives to the Capitol before the House vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Burns said the agency was "fortunate" to have a 97% vaccination rate among employees but that he might have to terminate hundreds if it comes to that.

BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE BLASTED BY BY HEAD OF FEDERAL OFFICERS UNION: ‘VILLAINIZES EMPLOYEES’

"We'll follow the process that's been laid out under the law but potentially it could come to that," Burns said.

Both LaHood and Stewart worried about the national security implications of losing employees because of the mandate. The IC, LaHood suggested, should wait to implement the president's mandate until the Supreme Court issued a decision on various legal challenges.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies during the House Intelligence Committee hearing titled Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in the Intelligence Community: An Enduring Mission Imperative, in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies during the House Intelligence Committee hearing titled Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in the Intelligence Community: An Enduring Mission Imperative, in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Wednesday's hearing, which was intended to focus on diversity in the IC, came just weeks before deadlines set for federal employees and contractors to obtain the vaccine.

Stewart suggested that the vaccine mandate could lead to a disproportionate decrease in minority employees. "This is enormously important and we seem to be walking blindly towards it. We may fire a meaningful portion of our intelligence community, including a disproportionate number of our minority intelligence officials," he said.

(L-R) CIA Director William Burns and Director of the National Security Agency Gen. Paul Nakasone testify during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Oct. 27, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The committee held a hearing on diversity and inclusion in the Intelligence Community. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(L-R) CIA Director William Burns and Director of the National Security Agency Gen. Paul Nakasone testify during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Oct. 27, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The committee held a hearing on diversity and inclusion in the Intelligence Community. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CDC DIRECTOR WALENSKY AVOIDS QUESTION ON VACCINE MANDATE FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS

He claimed to know of an unnamed Black employee who previously had COVID-19 and wanted to avoid the vaccine as she approached pregnancy, later adding that she had been denied a medical exemption.

Both Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines noted during the hearing that individuals could seek medical and religious exemptions to the mandate. 

Haines responded, in part, by saying she didn't anticipate the mandate affecting her agency's mission. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I look at ODNI [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] and it's actually – the numbers are quite small in terms of ones that have indicated that they are not vaccinated," she said. Stewart countered by saying that not all agencies were like ODNI, prompting Haines to say she would let others speak for themselves.

Haines added that "there is vaccine hesitancy in minority populations at a greater rate than there is in other [populations] and it is something that we have been addressing."

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

More from Politics