VA official who tried to ban iconic WWII kissing photo has controversial history: 'Unequivocally offensive'

A Veterans Department official who sent a since-rescinded memo calling for the removal of an iconic photo of a Navy sailor kissing a woman in Times Square has been at the center of previous controversies in the past.

Assistant Under Secretary for Health Operations RimaAnn Nelson sparked a firestorm, including calls for her to be fired, last week when she sent a memo to VA employees calling for the historic photo of a Navy sailor kissing a woman in Times Square on V-J Day in 1945 to be removed from all VA medical buildings because it does not fit with the department’s "no-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and assault.

The incident is not the first time Nelson has faced scrutiny during her tenure at the VA.

Nelson was appointed to be head of the Phoenix VA in 2016, which prompted outrage from then Democratic Rep. and now Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, along with former Republican Rep. Matt Salmon, who wrote a letter to then-President Obama calling for a reconsideration of Nelson’s appointment due to her previous tenure at the St. Louis VA hospital.

"When I first heard of the VA's latest appointment in Phoenix, I immediately felt it must be some sort of a cruel joke," Salmon wrote at the time. "After working with the Phoenix veteran community for years, I know they deserve better."

"To think that Ms. Nelson, with her less-than-impressive past, is the best possible candidate to provide crucial leadership for the facility equated to ‘ground zero’ of the VA scandal is unequivocally offensive to us and each of the veterans we represent."

Nelson served as the director of the St. Louis VA hospital from 2009 to 2013, during a time when veterans were reportedly exposed to HIV and hepatitis. CNN reported that an investigation found that "staff in St. Louis had not been trained to sterilize equipment, and according to a whistleblower, the poor sanitation contributed to infections."

According to a report from AZ Central, investigators followed up to see if the problem had been addressed at the facility, and they had not. The Daily Caller reported that conditions were so bad that veterans were left sitting in feces for "days."

Despite the documented problems at the hospital, Nelson reportedly received more than $25,000 in bonuses.

Nelson’s time only ended in St. Louis after she transferred to a facility in the Philippines, a decision made by her, where she earned $160,000 per year living in a country known for a low cost of living.

Nelson’s tenure leading the Phoenix VA was controversial as well.

Fox News reported that the Phoenix facility was "ranked as one of the worst in the country in 2017" after Nelson was hired in 2016.

A VA spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital Nelson's memo was sent out but should not have been, and it has been rescinded.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough overrode the memo in a statement Tuesday.

"Let me be clear: This image is not banned from VA facilities, and we will keep it in VA facilities," McDonough said.

Still, two Republicans, Montana Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Ryan Zinke, wrote a letter to McDonough calling for Nelson's firing.

"Not only was this proposed policy ill-conceived, but it was also somehow deemed a VHA operational priority during a time when there are significant issues with recruitment and retention, hiring freezes, and budgetary constraints. It raises the question of VHA’s organizational structure and the qualifications of some of its core management," the letter states.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, McDonough responded to the letter, saying, "Rima has dedicated her career to serving Veterans. We are fortunate to have her at VA, and she will remain at VA."

A VA spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Nelson is serving as Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Operations during a time when the department is "delivering more health care to more veterans than ever before," and nearly 70% of VA hospitals are outperforming non-VA hospitals.

