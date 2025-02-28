Expand / Collapse search
Politics

'Utter disaster': Lindsey Graham calls for Zelenskyy resignation after White House throwdown

'I have never been more proud of' Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham said

Julia Johnson By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., unpacks the tense meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on 'America Reports.'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday called for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resign after a disastrous Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, after which the president asked him to leave. 

"He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change," Graham, a longtime advocate for Ukraine and foreign policy hawk, told reporters at the White House

The South Carolina Republican called the Friday meeting a "complete utter disaster."

TRUMP SAYS ZELENSKYY CAN 'COME BACK WHEN HE IS READY FOR PEACE' AFTER FIERY WHITE HOUSE EXCHANGE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs to either resign or change because Americans may not be willing to do business with him. (Reuters)

"I have never been more proud of the president. I was very proud of JD Vance standing up for our country," Graham said. 

He slammed the "disrespectful" Oval Office display from Zelenskyy, going as far as saying, "I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again."

According to the senator, he doesn't think Americans saw the Ukrainian president as someone they feel comfortable going "into business with," following the televised dispute. 

TRUMP SAYS UKRAINE RARE EARTH MINERALS DEAL WILL LEAD TO 'SUSTAINABLE' FUTURE BETWEEN US, UKRAINE

"The way he handled the meeting, the way he confronted the president was just over the top," said Graham.

The senator stressed that the Ukrainian-American relationship is "vitally important." However, he cast doubt on whether Zelenskyy could ever "do a deal with the United States." 

"After what I saw, I don't know," said Graham.

FURIOUS DEMS ATTACK TRUMP, VANCE AFTER EXPLOSIVE OVAL OFFICE MEETING WITH ZELENSKYY: 'SIDING WITH DICTATORS'

Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. (Getty Images)

Following the public fallout between Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance, the Ukrainian president's speaking event at the Hudson Institute set for Friday afternoon was abruptly canceled. 

He is still slated to appear on Fox News' "Special Report" at 6 p.m. ET for an exclusive interview with Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier.

TRUMP, VANCE AND ZELENSKYY SPAR OVER RUSSIAN WAR IN TENSE EXCHANGE: 'VERY DISRESPECTFUL'

Trump, vance and zelenskyy

President Donald Trump, center, and Vice President JD Vance, right, meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. (Getty Images)

After the Friday meeting, Zelenskyy wrote on X, "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS. Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Zelenskyy has yet to react to Graham's call for his resignation. A representative for Zelenskyy did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

