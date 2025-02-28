'Utter disaster': Lindsey Graham calls for Zelenskyy resignation after White House throwdown

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday called for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resign after a disastrous Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, after which the president asked him to leave.

"He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change," Graham, a longtime advocate for Ukraine and foreign policy hawk, told reporters at the White House.

The South Carolina Republican called the Friday meeting a "complete utter disaster."

"I have never been more proud of the president. I was very proud of JD Vance standing up for our country," Graham said.

He slammed the "disrespectful" Oval Office display from Zelenskyy, going as far as saying, "I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again."

According to the senator, he doesn't think Americans saw the Ukrainian president as someone they feel comfortable going "into business with," following the televised dispute.

"The way he handled the meeting, the way he confronted the president was just over the top," said Graham.

The senator stressed that the Ukrainian-American relationship is "vitally important." However, he cast doubt on whether Zelenskyy could ever "do a deal with the United States."

"After what I saw, I don't know," said Graham.

Following the public fallout between Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance, the Ukrainian president's speaking event at the Hudson Institute set for Friday afternoon was abruptly canceled.

He is still slated to appear on Fox News' "Special Report" at 6 p.m. ET for an exclusive interview with Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier.

After the Friday meeting, Zelenskyy wrote on X, "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS. Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Zelenskyy has yet to react to Graham's call for his resignation. A representative for Zelenskyy did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.