More than 60 Utah Republicans endorse primary challenger to Mitt Romney

Romney has not said whether he will run again for his Senate seat

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
More than 60 Republican lawmakers from Utah are pushing to end Sen. Mitt Romney’s career on Capitol Hill.

Utah state House Speaker Brad Wilson has taken the first steps toward challenging Romney, the Republicans' 2012 presidential nominee, by forming a Senate exploratory committee in April.

The committee on Thursday announced that Wilson’s possible run is already being endorsed by three quarters of his GOP colleagues in the statehouse’s lower chamber and two-thirds of Republicans in the Utah Senate.

Mitt Romney

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has not firmly declared whether he is running for re-election in 2024.

"I am honored and encouraged to have the support of so many leaders from all corners of this great state," Wilson said. "Utah needs a bold, conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate and I am humbled at the support and encouragement we’ve received so quickly."

Romney has, at times, had a fraught relationship with Republicans in his state, particularly other elected officials, over his willingness to criticize and votes to convict former President Donald Trump after his impeachments. Utah’s Weber County GOP voted to censure him for it in May 2021.

Trump swept the state in 2020 during his race against President Biden.

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson

Romney is facing a likely primary challenge from Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson. (Brad Wilson)

Romney has not announced whether he plans to run for re-election in 2024, but he filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission earlier this year. It would be his first re-election campaign after winning his seat in 2018.

Early fundraising data show both he and Wilson are gearing up for an expensive fight.

Romney has raised nearly $1.8 million so far this year for a possible re-election bid. Wilson’s war chest is currently larger with just over $2.2 million in receipts, but $1.2 million of that is a loan from the candidate himself.

Donald Trump

Romney has pitted himself against the pro-Trump wing of the Utah GOP. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Wilson’s exploratory committee website touts him as "pragmatic and conservative" and a lifelong Utah resident. "Brad is exploring a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024 and knows Utahns deserve a bold, proven, and conservative fighter to represent them and their values in our nation’s capital," the site said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Romney’s office to inquire about any updates to his electoral plans, but did not immediately hear back.

