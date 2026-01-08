Venezuela says 100 were killed in US operation to capture Maduro: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Venezuelan official is claiming that 100 people were killed in the U.S. operation to capture President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela's interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, announced the figure late Wednesday, according to Reuters, which added that Venezuela’s army posted a list of 23 names of its dead.

Cuba's official mouthpiece for its ruling Communist Party also confirmed Tuesday that 32 members of its armed forces were killed during the U.S. military operation over the weekend.



Cabello added that Maduro suffered a leg injury during the capture, while Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, sustained a head injury, Reuters reported.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a week of mourning for the military members who died, it added.

An administration official told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that seven U.S. service members were injured in the operation.

Five of those service members have already returned to duty, while two are still recovering.

"They are receiving excellent medical care and are well on their way to recovery," the official said. "The fact that this extremely complex and grueling mission was successfully executed with so few injuries is a testament to the expertise of our joint warriors."

On Saturday, U.S. service members landed in Caracas, Venezuela, during a secretive mission known as Operation Absolute Resolve to capture Maduro and his wife. The mission was led by the Army's elite special operations unit Delta Force.

The 32 military and police officers that Cuba says were killed were part of a mission carried out at the request of Venezuela’s government, according to a Cuban government statement. On Tuesday, Cuba released their names, ranks and ages.

"Victims of a new criminal act of aggression and state terrorism perpetrated against the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the United States, 32 Cubans lost their lives in combat actions and after fierce resistance," read a statement published by Granma, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.

