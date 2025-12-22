In year-end offer, US triples payment to illegal aliens who sign up for self-deportation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is offering to pay illegal aliens $3,000 and provide a free plane ticket out of the U.S. if they register by the end of the year for self-deportation on the CBP One app.

The offer triples the normal $1,000 monetary incentive offered by President Donald Trump's administration to illegal aliens who sign up.

"Illegal aliens who sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend in addition to a free flight home. Using the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country," a DHS press release notes.

"Self-deportation through the CBP Home app is the best gift that an illegal alien can give themselves and their families this holiday season," the release asserts. "Those illegal aliens who don’t take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: They will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States."

President Donald Trump's administration has been cracking down on illegal immigration.

"Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. During the Christmas Season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally- offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted, according to a press release.

"Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return," she warned.