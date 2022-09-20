Expand / Collapse search
US not world's greatest country, majority of Democrats say in poll

New York Times/Siena College poll finds 37% of Democratic respondents think the US is a uniquely great country

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Majority of Democrats believe America isn't the greatest country: poll

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss American exceptionalism after a recent poll showed 37% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans believe America is the greatest country in the world.

A majority of Democrats did not agree with the statement "America is the greatest country in the world" in a new poll.

A national poll from the New York Times and Siena College found only 37% of Democrat respondents believed the United States to be uniquely great.

Approximately 55% of Democrats agreed with the statement "America is a great country but not the greatest," and another 7% responded that the U.S. is "not a great country." 

Approximately 1% did not give an opinion. 

U.S. flags in a field 

U.S. flags in a field  (Katie Muir Stankiewicz/Exchange Club of Mooresville and Lake Norman)

In the same poll, 69% of Republicans called the U.S. the "greatest country in the world." An additional 24% called the U.S. great but not "the greatest," and only 5% of Republicans said the U.S. is not a great country. 

Approximately 2% did not give an opinion.

Fox News Power Rankings give GOP slim advantage in midterms Video

The poll results are the latest from the New York Times and Siena College showing tense divisions between ideological groups within the U.S.

According to a recent New York Times/Siena poll, 70% of registered voters strongly or somewhat oppose instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary school. Younger voters were more open to the topic, but 51% of those age 18-29 opposed or strongly opposed public schools teaching the subject. 

Fox News' Kelsey Koberg contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

