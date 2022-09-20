US not world's greatest country, majority of Democrats say in poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A majority of Democrats did not agree with the statement "America is the greatest country in the world" in a new poll.

A national poll from the New York Times and Siena College found only 37% of Democrat respondents believed the United States to be uniquely great.

Approximately 55% of Democrats agreed with the statement "America is a great country but not the greatest," and another 7% responded that the U.S. is "not a great country."

Approximately 1% did not give an opinion.

In the same poll, 69% of Republicans called the U.S. the "greatest country in the world." An additional 24% called the U.S. great but not "the greatest," and only 5% of Republicans said the U.S. is not a great country.

Approximately 2% did not give an opinion.

The poll results are the latest from the New York Times and Siena College showing tense divisions between ideological groups within the U.S.

Fox News' Kelsey Koberg contributed to this report.