Maduro claims US seeks 'regime change through military threat' amid Caribbean buildup

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Monday accused the United States of seeking a regime change in his country amid a naval buildup in the Caribbean.

The military deployment was authorized by President Donald Trump in an effort to disrupt drug cartel activity, as part of his broader border policy. However, Maduro said the buildup is an intervention in his country's affairs.

"They are seeking a regime change through military threat," Maduro told journalists, officials, and uniformed military brass in Caracas, echoing comments last week by his government's representative at the United Nations.

"Venezuela is confronting the biggest threat that has been seen on our continent in the last 100 years," Maduro added. "A situation like this has never been seen."

Maduro said Venezuela won't bow to threats and that it was "super-prepared."

The Trump administration has accused Maduro of engaging in drug trafficking, going so far as to announce a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

"These cartels have engaged in historic violence and terror throughout our hemisphere—and around the globe—that has destabilized the economies and internal security of countries, while also flooding the United States with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and vicious gangs," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said during an Aug. 19 news conference.

"This requires a whole-of-government effort, and through coordination with regional partners, the Department of Defense will undoubtedly play an important role in meeting the President’s objective to eliminate the ability of these cartels to threaten the territory, safety, and security of the United States and its people," Parnell added. "As a matter of security and policy, we do not speculate on future operations."

