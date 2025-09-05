Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Defense & Military Politics

Venezuelan military jets buzz US Navy ship in 'highly provocative' move, Pentagon says

Defense Department warns Maduro regime against interfering with counter-terror operations

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Rubio slams the United Nations, calls Maduro a 'fugitive of American justice' Video

Rubio slams the United Nations, calls Maduro a 'fugitive of American justice'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not mince words when speaking about handling drug trafficking and said President Donald Trump "wants to wage war" against narco traffickers.

The Defense Department confirmed on Thursday night that two Venezuelan aircraft flew near a U.S. Navy vessel in international waters. The incident, which the department called a "highly provocative move," comes as the Trump administration ramps up its anti-narco-terrorism efforts.

"Today, two Maduro regime military aircraft flew near a U.S. Navy vessel in international waters. This highly provocative move was designed to interfere with our counter narco-terror operations," the Defense Department wrote in a statement posted to X. "The cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the U.S. military."

Venezuela’s actions followed an unprecedented U.S. Marine strike Tuesday on a cartel-operated vessel. The Trump administration later said 11 members of the notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua – a U.S.-designated terrorist organization – were killed in the strike.

TRUMP’S STRIKE ON CARTEL VESSEL OFF VENEZUELA SENDS WARNING TO MADURO: ‘NO SANCTUARY’

Nicolas Maduro, Donald Trump

Tensions between Venezuela and the U.S. continue to escalate. The Pentagon said on Sept. 4 that two Venezuelan aircraft flew over a U.S. Navy vessel in international waters. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters; Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Prior to the strike on Tuesday, U.S. efforts to counter cartels and international gang organizations had taken place largely in the form of seizure and apprehension operations. The strike, however, appeared to signal that the Trump administration was shifting towards a tougher new approach.

Video footage showed the vessel shortly before it was destroyed.

Video footage showed the vessel shortly before it was destroyed. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

RUBIO SAYS TRUMP 'WANTS TO WAGE WAR' ON VENEZUELAN DRUG TRAFFICKERS: 'BLOW THEM UP IF THAT'S WHAT IT TAKES'

On Thursday, during a visit to Ecuador, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that two gangs were being reclassified as foreign terrorist organizations. Rubio also slammed the Venezuelan leadership’s involvement in the drug trade. He went on to condemn Nicolás Maduro as an "indicted drug trafficker" and a "fugitive of American justice."

Maduro at military parade

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores parade in a military vehicle during celebrations for the Independence Day, in Caracas on July 5, 2025.  (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

"Maduro is indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York. That means the Southern District of New York presented the evidence to a grand jury, and a grand jury indicted him. And then a superseding indictment came out that was unsealed about a year and a half ago that specifically detailed Maduro's actions," Rubio said on Thursday. "So, number one, let there be no doubt he, Nicolás Maduro, is an indicted drug trafficker in the United States, and he's a fugitive of American justice."

Rubio also seemed to indicate that the U.S. and its allies were working together on this tougher approach to cartels and international gang organizations. He said that "cooperative governments" would help the U.S. identify drug traffickers and "blow them up, if that’s what it takes."

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

