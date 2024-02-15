US launches missile-detecting satellites into orbit as concerns about Russia in space grow

The U.S. launched multiple satellites capable of detecting global missile launches into orbit on Thursday, less than a day after new concerns came to light regarding Russia's space-based weapons capability.

The launch, handled by billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX, includes six satellites in total. Two belong to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and four others are with the Space Development Agency (SDA).

The MDA's pair of Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) satellites, coupled with the SDA's Tracking Layer satellites will "detect hypersonic, ballistic, and other advanced threats earlier than terrestrial radars," according to the Pentagon.

"This launch represents a pivotal time for MDA as we enter a new phase of missile warning, tracking and defense," said Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, director of MDA. "These HBTSS satellites are an essential step forward in our efforts to stay ahead of our adversaries."

"Launching our Tracking satellites into the same orbit with the MDA HBTSS satellites is a win for both agencies," said Derek Tournear, director of SDA. "We'll be able to look at test targets from the same orbit at the same time, so that we can see how the two sensors work together. In Tranche 1, SDA will fly both sensor types as an operational system – medium-field-of-view demonstrating fire control, based on HBTSS design, and wide-field-of-view doing warning and tracking, based on T0 tracking design."

The launch came just hours after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner sounded the alarm about a "serious national security threat" relating to Russia's space capabilities.

Fox News later learned that the intelligence related to Russian nuclear capabilities in space which could threaten satellites, including potentially knocking out U.S. military communications and reconnaissance.

Sources told Fox News that the Russian capability has not yet deployed.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with Turner and three other members of the Congressional Gang of Eight to discuss the Russian threat on Thursday. The Senate is currently out of session, so its four members of the gang will not be in attendance.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.