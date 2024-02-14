White House dodges on 'serious national security threat' after House Intelligence Committee sounds alarm

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan dodged questions about a "serious national security threat" that President Biden's administration notified Congress about on Wednesday.

The House Intelligence Committee told all members of Congress that its leaders had been informed of the situation on Wednesday, and Chairman Mike Turner called on Biden to declassify information about the threat for the American public.

Reporters pressed Sullivan to provide details about the threat, but he did not budge.

"What can you say about the threat and what the administration plans to do?" a reporter asked.

"So first, I reached out earlier this week to the Gang of Eight to offer myself up for a personal briefing to the Gang of Eight. In fact, we scheduled a briefing for the four House members of the Gang of Eight for tomorrow. That's been on the books," Sullivan responded. "So, I am a bit surprised that Congressman Turner came out publicly today in advance of a meeting on the books for me to go sit with him alongside our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow."

"But just to be clear, Turner calls this an urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability. Are you aware that there is an emerging serious threat here that he's referring to?" another reporter pressed.

Sullivan repeated that he had reached out to Turner to set up a meeting, which he added was in itself "highly unusual."

"But do you believe this is about the same thing?" the reporter asked. "When you set up that meeting to reach out to them, were you intending to discuss this matter?"

"Well, again, I'll leave it to you to draw whatever connections you want. All I can say is I reached out to see Turner. Turner's gone out publicly. I'm gonna go see Turner tomorrow," Sullivan concluded.

Fox News Digital obtained the Intelligence Committee notice sent to congressional members Wednesday, which pointed to "an urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability that should be known by all Congressional Policy Makers."

Turner's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.