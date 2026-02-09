US forces hunt down and board tanker ship defying Trump admin quarantine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The War Department announced on Monday morning that the U.S. military boarded a vessel overnight "without incident."

The department's post on X noted that the U.S. had "hunted" the ship "from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean."

"When the @DeptofWar says quarantine, we mean it. Nothing will stop DoW from defending our Homeland — even in oceans halfway around the world. Overnight, U.S. military forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding on the Aquila II without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," the post explained.

"The Aquila II was operating in defiance of President Trump's established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean. It ran, and we followed. The Department of War tracked and hunted this vessel from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean. No other nation on planet Earth has the capability to enforce its will through any domain. By land, air, or sea, our Armed Forces will find you and deliver justice. You will run out of fuel long before you will outrun us," the post continued.

"The Department of War will deny illicit actors and their proxies the ability to defy American power in the global maritime domain."

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.