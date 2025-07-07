Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Syria

US ends terrorist designation of Syrian militant leaders

HTS leader went from having $10M bounty on his head to meeting with President Trump and winning sanctions relief and removal of terror deisgnation

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
close
Trump will 'transform the Middle East' with Abraham Accords, expert says Video

Trump will 'transform the Middle East' with Abraham Accords, expert says

Foreign affairs analyst Harley Lippman joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the impact of President Donald Trump's effort to expand the Abraham Accords, the future of Gaza and more. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration revoked the terrorist designation for Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the militant group who overthrew President Bashar al’Assad and assumed control of the Syrian government. 

The group was formed as Syria’s al-Qaeda branch. In an astounding turnaround, the group’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa went from a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head to the de facto leader of Syria who scored a meeting with President Donald Trump in June. 

Al-Sharaa had been campaigning hard for a relationship with Washington and sanctions relief: He offered to build a Trump Tower in Damascus, ease hostilities with Israel, and give U.S. access to Syria's oil and gas. He worked to soften the image of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and promised an inclusive governing structure. 

"In consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury, I hereby revoke the designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (and other aliases) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote in a memo made public Monday. 

Ahmad al-Sharaa meeting in Ankara ANKARA, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 4: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not seen) and Syrian interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa (L) hold a press conference after their meeting at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye on February 4, 2025.

The Trump administration revoked the terrorist designation for Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the militant group who overthrew President Bashar al’Assad and assumed control of the Syrian government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, above.  (Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

TRUMP TO SIGN ORDER LIFTING SANCTIONS ON SYRIA

The move comes a week after Trump signed an executive order ending sanctions imposed on Syria. Trump said he’d lift the sanctions on Syria to give the nation, ravaged by decades of civil war, a chance at economic development. 

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that lifting sanctions would help Syria "reestablish ties to global commerce and build international confidence," while continuing to prevent "Assad, his cronies, terrorists, and other illicit actors from attempting to destabilize Syria and the region." 

HTS, a Sunni Islamist group, emerged out of Jabhat al-Nusra, Syria’s former al-Qaeda affiliate. The State Department under Trump in 2018 added HTS to the existing al-Nusra foreign terrorist designation.

Trump meets Al Sharaa

In an astounding turnaround, the group’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa went from a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head to the de facto leader of Syria who scored a meeting with President Donald Trump in June.  (Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters)

WHY SYRIA PLAYS A KEY ROLE IN TRUMP’S PLANS FOR MIDDLE EAST PEACE

Some sanctions still will need to be lifted by Congress. In a bipartisan pairing from opposite sides of the political spectrum, Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., recently introduced legislation to lift sanctions on Syria. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. sanctions have included financial penalties on any foreign individual or company that provided material support to the Syrian government and prohibited anyone in the U.S. from dealing in any Syrian entity, including oil and gas. Syrian banks also were effectively cut off from global financial systems. 

More from Politics