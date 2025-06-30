Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Syria

Trump to sign order lifting sanctions on Syria

New Syrian leader who once had $10M bounty on his head met with the president last month

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
close
White House reveals Trump will sign order lifting sanctions on Syria Video

White House reveals Trump will sign order lifting sanctions on Syria

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters President Donald Trump will sign an executive order lifting sanctions on Syria under its new government on Monday afternoon. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to formally lift all sanctions on Syria on Monday afternoon. 

"This is in an effort to promote and support the country's path to stability and peace. The order will remove sanctions on Syria while maintaining sanctions on the former president Assad or his associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, persons linked to chemical weapons activities, ISIS and their affiliates, and Iranian proxies," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. 

Trump is "committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified and at peace with itself and its neighbors," Leavitt said. 

TRUMP’S GAMBLE IN NORMALIZING RELATIONS WITH SYRIA IN THE FACE OF IRAN: ‘HIGH-RISK, HIGH-REWARD’

In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa shakes hands with President Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 14. At right is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump met with interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa last month in Saudi Arabia. (AP)

Some sanctions will still need to be lifted by Congress, and others date to 1979, when Syria was designated a state sponsor of terrorism. The administration has not yet lifted that designation. 

Trump met last month with Syria’s new interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, during a Middle East stint. 

Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with Donald Trump and Mohammed Bin Salman

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout released on May 14, 2025. (Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters)

From having a $10 million bounty on his head to sitting down with the U.S. president, the turnaround of the Syrian leader has been remarkable.

Al-Sharaa’s group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a Syrian militant organization founded as an offshoot of al Qaeda, overthrew Assad in March. 

TRUMP ASKS SYRIA TO JOIN ABRAHAM ACCORDS, NORMALIZE TIES WITH ISRAEL IN RETURN FOR SANCTIONS RELIEF

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has replaced several members of his Cabinet as the Middle Eastern nation's economic situation continues to worsen.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Syria for years under the regime of Bashar al-Assad. (Reuters)

Al-Sharaa had been campaigning hard for a relationship with Washington and sanctions relief: he offered to build a Trump Tower in Damascus, détente with Israel, and U.S. access to Syria's oil and gas. He worked to soften the image of HTS and promised an inclusive governing structure. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The new order comes as Israeli and Syrian officials are engaged in back-channel talks on a potential security and normalization deal. 

U.S. sanctions have included financial penalties on any foreign individual or company that provided material support to the Syrian government and prohibited anyone in the U.S. from dealing in any Syrian entity, including oil and gas. Syrian banks also were effectively cut off from global financial systems. 

More from Politics