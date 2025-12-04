Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

US carries out 22nd strike on alleged drug vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization

Four narco-terrorists killed in Joint Task Force Southern Spear operation, bringing total deaths to 86

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
US strikes drug vessel tied to terrorist group in Eastern Pacific, killing four Video

US strikes drug vessel tied to terrorist group in Eastern Pacific, killing four

The Pentagon says Pete Hegseth directed the Dec. 4 operation after intelligence showed the boat was moving narcotics along a known trafficking route. (Credit: U.S. Southern Command via X)

The U.S. military carried out another strike on a suspected drug vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization, killing four narco-terrorists and marking the 22nd strike under Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The strike on Thursday against a boat allegedly carrying drugs is the first strike in more than two weeks and brings the total killed to 86.

"On Dec. 4, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization," U.S. Southern Command said. "Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed."

U.S. Southern Command shared video of the strike on social media, showing the strike on the alleged drug-carrying vessel.

This is a developing story.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

