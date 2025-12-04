US carries out 22nd strike on alleged drug vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. military carried out another strike on a suspected drug vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization, killing four narco-terrorists and marking the 22nd strike under Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The strike on Thursday against a boat allegedly carrying drugs is the first strike in more than two weeks and brings the total killed to 86.

"On Dec. 4, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization," U.S. Southern Command said. "Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed."

U.S. Southern Command shared video of the strike on social media, showing the strike on the alleged drug-carrying vessel.

This is a developing story.