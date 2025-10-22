Expand / Collapse search
South America

US strikes 8th alleged drug vessel, this time in Eastern Pacific, Hegseth says

Hegseth says 2 narco-terrorist killed in Trump administration's latest strike

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Stephen Sorace Fox News
Trump ramps up fight against narco-terrorists as US strikes seventh drug boat Video

Trump ramps up fight against narco-terrorists as US strikes seventh drug boat

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson reports on President Donald Trump’s intensified campaign against drug-smuggling vessels from Latin America. Former Bush national security official Michael Allen also joins ‘Fox News Live’ to weigh in.

The U.S. military carried out another strike on a suspected drug vessel, this time in the Eastern Pacific, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday.

The strike Tuesday against a boat allegedly carrying drugs is the eighth conducted by the Trump administration. The previous seven happened in the Carribean.  

"Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel being operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization and conducting narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific. The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking transit route, and carrying narcotics," Hegseth said.

"There were two narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. Both terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike," he added.

3 KILLED IN US STRIKE ON COLOMBIAN ELN VESSEL SMUGGLING NARCOTICS, HEGSETH SAYS

vessel on fire as smoke billows into sky

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Sunday that three alleged narco-terrorists were killed in a U.S. strike on a drug smuggling vessel affiliated with Colombia’s National Liberation Army on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Department of War)

Earlier this week, Hegseth announced that three alleged narco-terrorists were killed in a U.S. strike on a drug smuggling vessel affiliated with Colombia’s National Liberation Army.

That "lethal kinetic strike" happened Friday in international waters at the direction of President Donald Trump, Hegseth wrote in a post on X.

"The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was traveling along a known narco-trafficking route, and was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics," Hegseth wrote. "There were three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike—which was conducted in international waters."

"All three terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike," he added.

Hegseth shares drug boat strike video

Video footage from Oct. 3, 2025, shows what Hegseth described as a "lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility." (SecWar/X)

Colombia’s Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) is a Designated Terrorist Organization. Hegseth likened the Colombian rebel group to the Al Qaeda terror group founded by Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan.

TRUMP GOES ALL-OUT AGAINST COLOMBIA'S PETRO AFTER CLAIMS DRUG STRIKE KILLED FISHERMAN: WHAT WE KNOW

The death toll from the Trump administration’s military campaign against suspected drug-smuggling vessels is at least 33. The operations began last month and are part of Trump’s broader effort to dismantle transnational cartels by force.

Last Thursday, the U.S. military carried out a strike on what Trump later called a "very large drug-carrying submarine" in the Caribbean, killing two suspected narco-terrorists and capturing two others alive.

U.S. strike on drug-trafficking boat

The U.S. killed six alleged drug traffickers on a boat in international waters near Venezuela, President Donald Trump announced Oct. 14, 2025. (realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

A separate strike on Tuesday killed six suspected smugglers aboard a vessel off the coast of Venezuela.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

