US border is ‘scrambling’ to find a solution to Biden’s artificial crisis: Rep. Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., blasted President Biden's "reckless" policies at the U.S. border on Sunday, telling "Fox News Sunday" that Democrats have invited the ongoing immigration crisis.

Donalds appeared with host Shannon Bream to discuss developments at the U.S.-Mexico border after the Biden administration ended Title 42 on Thursday. The young lawmaker accused Biden of handing "operational control' of the border over to drug cartels and human traffickers.

"What's happening now is because of Joe Biden's recklessness – his desire when he became president just to rip up all the Trump-era policies that had our border secure, and now they're scrambling to find a solution to the crisis that Joe Biden created," Donalds said.

"What the Democrats have always wanted is this massive surge to the border with no checks at all," he asserted.

Donalds' appearance comes just one day after Biden's administration attempted to mass release illegal immigrants into the U.S. without court dates or any means of monitoring them. A federal judge blocked that policy, and the Biden administration's subsequent appeal was denied on Saturday.

U.S. District Court Judge T. Kent Wetherell II denied the administration's request in a filing this weekend, calling its motion for an emergency stay of a ruling blocking it from releasing migrants without a court date after the expiration of Title 42 "borderline frivolous."

"DHS’s Chicken Little arguments about the impact of it not being able to (mis)use ‘parole’ under either policy as a processing tool for the surge of aliens arriving at the border are hard to square with the DHS Secretary’s recent comments that only ‘a fraction of the people that we encounter’ would be paroled into the country and that ‘the vast majority will be addressed in our border patrol facilities and our ICE detention facilities,’" wrote Wetherell, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump .

Crossings increased in the days leading up to the end of Title 42 on Thursday, but the numbers went down through the weekend. Reports from migrants say a whisper campaign suggested to many that the best time to come to the U.S. was prior to the end of Title 42, despite the law actually serving as a tool for deportations, according to NBC.

