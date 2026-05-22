Trump announces highest civilian honor for 9/11 hero remembered as the 'Man in the Red Bandana'

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President Donald Trump announced during a rally in New York that he was posthumously awarding the nation’s highest civilian honor to Welles Remy Crowther, the 9/11 hero remembered as the "Man in the Red Bandana" after he repeatedly led victims to safety from the burning South Tower before dying in the terrorist attacks.

Trump revealed the Presidential Medal of Freedom honor during a Rockland County stop on Friday with Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who had urged the president to recognize Crowther’s heroism ahead of the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11. Crowther, a 24-year-old equities trader who also worked as a volunteer firefighter, became a symbol of American courage after survivors recounted being guided through smoke and wreckage by a man wearing a red bandana over his face.

"At the request of Bruce, and Mike, and some of the political — great political people we have, and we are approaching the 25th anniversary of September 11th, 2001, a dark day that will live in infamy. We are posthumously awarding Welles the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump told the Rockland County crowd, earning a resounding applause.

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"It's the highest award outside of the Congressional Medal of Honor — those are the two biggies and Welles has one of them. I just want to congratulate his great mother in doing a phenomenal job in raising that young man. Boy, what bravery, saved those people and became a legend in a sense, nobody else would have done what he did. So he's going to be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

The president subsequently brought up Welles' mother, Alison Crowther, who addressed the pro-Trump crowd momentarily, describing the award bestowed on her son as a "huge honor."

"It's such a beautiful thing that even 25 years later, Welles' light still shines brightly," she told the crowd, noting she has traveled the world telling her son's story to places as far away as Jordan. Alison Crowther remarked that in these travels, when she tells children Welles' story, "They're tremendously moved and inspired ... to be better people."

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Welles, an equities trader who worked on the 104th floor of the South Tower, was in his office when the first aircraft hit the North Tower that morning. He left his mother a voicemail shortly after the towers were struck, letting her know he was okay, but his body was later found amid the rubble.

According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Welles "made three trips to the sky lobby, saving as many people as he could, until the burning building collapsed," with some reports indicating he saved up to 18 lives that day. As he did so, Welles covered his nose and mouth with a red bandana he kept at his desk.

That red bandana is currently displayed at the 9/11 museum in New York City. The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that supports first responders and their families, including those who became victims after 9/11, said Welles always kept a red bandana at his desk.

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The foundation recounted how, when he was asked why he always carried the red bandana, Welles replied: "With this red bandana, I’m going to change the world." His father, the foundation said, told Welles to always carry a red bandana on him for "messy jobs."

"People can live 100 years and not have the compassion, the wherewithal to do what he did," a survivor rescued by Crowther has said.