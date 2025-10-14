Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

'Unsightly tactics': Feds react to nude bicycle protesters who bared all outside ICE facility

A nude bicycle gang rolled up to the city's immigrant detention center on a rainy Sunday, blasting music over a loudspeaker while some yelled 'F--- ICE'

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Bare-bottomed bikers roll through rain to shout at feds in blue city's latest anti-ICE stunt Video

Bare-bottomed bikers roll through rain to shout at feds in blue city's latest anti-ICE stunt

A cheeky group of cyclists tried a unique new anti-ICE protest tactic over the weekend in Portland, Ore., bearing their rear-ends alongside their rage and resistance. (Credit: Katie Daviscourt/The Post Millennial)

The Department of Homeland Security clapped back at a "bizarre" anti-ICE protest that drew several hundred nude demonstrators who bared it all outside a Portland ICE facility on Sunday.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin assured that "these unsightly tactics won’t stop us or slow us down."

"In a bizarre effort to obstruct ICE law enforcement, agitators are now laying in the street naked to stage ‘die-ins’ to block roads in front of ICE facilities," she told Fox News Digital. "Our law enforcement will continue to remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists out of our country."

A nude bicycle gang rolled up to the city's immigrant detention center on a rainy Sunday, blasting music over a loudspeaker while some yelled "F--- ICE" and made obscene gestures towards federal agents, as seen in a video posted to X by The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt.

ANTI-ICE PORTLAND RIOTERS WITH GUILLOTINE CLASH WITH POLICE IN WAR-LIKE SCENES

A split of federal law enforcement agents and nude bicycle protesters

The Department of Homeland Security said that it would not be stopped or slowed down by a nude bicycle anti-ICE protest in Portland. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images; Katie Daviscourt/The Post Millennial)

Some had slogans written on their bare bodies, including "No Kings" and "No human being is illegal." A handful of federal agents overlooked the unclothed open border enthusiasts from a rooftop, with two pulling out their phones in an apparent effort to record the salacious scene.

At another point, hundreds of naked demonstrators lay down on nearby Burnside Bridge as part of a "die-in" against ICE and President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops.

McLaughlin said that though the demonstration was absurd, federal law enforcement in Portland has had to deal with much more than just cheeky protesters.

ICE DIRECTOR REVEALS DANGEROUS NIGHTLY ANTIFA 'BATTLE' AS TRUMP PREPARES FEDERAL DEPLOYMENT TO PORTLAND

naked bike ride protest portland

Federal agents stand and look over protesters during the Naked Bike Ride protest at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

For weeks, federal officers have been targeted by violent protesters in major U.S. cities, including some who rammed and cornered an ICE vehicle in Chicago, prompting the agents to open fire. Anti-ICE protesters have blocked ICE vehicles and have thrown rocks and ignited fireworks at agents.

There has also been a surge of agents and their families being doxxed, and there has been a 1,000 percent increase against officials, according to DHS.

McLaughlin said that on Sunday, "Antifa domestic terrorists and anti-ICE rioters assaulted law enforcement outside the ICE office in Portland."

FEDERAL AGENT SAYS CHICAGO’S ‘ICE-FREE ZONES’ ENDANGER OPERATIONS, EMBOLDEN PROTESTERS

Law enforcement and protesters clash in Portland

A protester reacts as law enforcement officers deployed smoke grenades to disperse people gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in south Portland, Ore., Oct. 5, 2025.  (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

According to McLaughlin, three "rioters" were arrested for "assaulting law enforcement, including for spitting, kicking, and biting officers."

"Thanks to President Trump, there is a SURGE of federal law enforcement resources from CBP, ICE, FBI, DOJ, and DEA," she said. "This chaos and violence will end under President Trump. Law and order will prevail."

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

