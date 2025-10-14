'Unsightly tactics': Feds react to nude bicycle protesters who bared all outside ICE facility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security clapped back at a "bizarre" anti-ICE protest that drew several hundred nude demonstrators who bared it all outside a Portland ICE facility on Sunday.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin assured that "these unsightly tactics won’t stop us or slow us down."

"In a bizarre effort to obstruct ICE law enforcement, agitators are now laying in the street naked to stage ‘die-ins’ to block roads in front of ICE facilities," she told Fox News Digital. "Our law enforcement will continue to remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists out of our country."

A nude bicycle gang rolled up to the city's immigrant detention center on a rainy Sunday, blasting music over a loudspeaker while some yelled "F--- ICE" and made obscene gestures towards federal agents, as seen in a video posted to X by The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt.

Some had slogans written on their bare bodies, including "No Kings" and "No human being is illegal." A handful of federal agents overlooked the unclothed open border enthusiasts from a rooftop, with two pulling out their phones in an apparent effort to record the salacious scene.

At another point, hundreds of naked demonstrators lay down on nearby Burnside Bridge as part of a "die-in" against ICE and President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops.

McLaughlin said that though the demonstration was absurd, federal law enforcement in Portland has had to deal with much more than just cheeky protesters.

For weeks, federal officers have been targeted by violent protesters in major U.S. cities, including some who rammed and cornered an ICE vehicle in Chicago, prompting the agents to open fire. Anti-ICE protesters have blocked ICE vehicles and have thrown rocks and ignited fireworks at agents.

There has also been a surge of agents and their families being doxxed, and there has been a 1,000 percent increase against officials, according to DHS.

McLaughlin said that on Sunday, "Antifa domestic terrorists and anti-ICE rioters assaulted law enforcement outside the ICE office in Portland."

According to McLaughlin, three "rioters" were arrested for "assaulting law enforcement, including for spitting, kicking, and biting officers."

"Thanks to President Trump, there is a SURGE of federal law enforcement resources from CBP, ICE, FBI, DOJ, and DEA," she said. "This chaos and violence will end under President Trump. Law and order will prevail."

