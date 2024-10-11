Union workers in crucial swing state reveal issues driving their support for VP Harris: 'Very excited'

LAS VEGAS - Two members of the local Las Vegas culinary union, which endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, spoke to Fox News Digital about why they are supporting Harris and knocking on doors to get her elected in a battleground state where unions play a significant role in voter turnout.

Lino Paredes, a banquet steward at Wynn Las Vegas and a culinary union member for six years, told Fox News Digital shortly before he and several hundred other union members went out to knock on doors for Harris and other Democrats, that he had his first child right before COVID lockdowns began and believes she will put him in the best position to buy his first home.

"I will be a first time home buyer, I want to keep my son in a house…I don’t want to be rent to rent, that’s one of the biggest issues right now here I would say in Nevada," Paredes said, adding that he supports Harris’ proposed program to help with down payments for houses.

"And then with these prices, you know, price gouging from these corporations. They’re not helping us at all, so we’re asking, and we’re looking for someone that is willing to help…she’s a very talented woman, and so I think that she will lead this country."

HARRIS MAKES PITCH TO LATINO VOTERS AT UNIVISION TOWN HALL: TOP 5 MOMENTS

Paredes, one of roughly 60,000 culinary union workers, went on to say that there are "too many things" to list that he likes about Harris and said "there’s a lot of things she’s offering us."

"She knows the pain that we're going through with talking to our family," Paredes said. "There's a lot of things that we want to give to our family that we can't at this moment because of this price gouging from these companies and I think she will understand us better.

"I don't think the other person ever standing at a grocery store counting how much money he had. I’m pretty sure he had other people go buy his groceries, right?"

Paredes also credited Nevada's Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, currently in a tight race against Republican challenger Sam Brown, as someone who is "fighting toe to toe" for union workers, which has inspired him to canvass for Democrats.

Suldenil Alvarez, a guest room attendant at Caesar's Palace and a culinary union member for seven years, also told Fox News Digital she hopes to be a first time homeowner and believes Harris can best help her do that. Additionally, she spoke about the importance of abortion access.

'SOMEBODY WITH A PLAN': SWING STATE VOTERS SHARE THEIR TOP ISSUES IN PRESIDENTIAL SHOWDOWN

"It's very, very important because I think any woman have the right about your body, not the doctor and not the government," Alvarez said.

"I believe in Kamala Harris to fix the economy," Alvarez added. "I'm very, very excited, and I see a lot of positive people. I'm very excited."

In an August statement by the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 endorsing Harris, the union said, "Kamala has consistently championed our union and hospitality workers. She stood by us as we negotiated and won the best union contract ever, and we trust her to continue the progress of the Biden/Harris administration by delivering real results that will prioritize and protect working families."

"As the first woman poised to become the next President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris will continue to be a fierce advocate for working people. She understands our challenges and has engaged directly with hundreds of Culinary Union members and Shop Stewards over the past six years. Kamala has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to tackle issues that are important to guest room attendants who clean hotel rooms, cooks who make gourmet food, and the tip-earning servers who deliver cocktails and unparalleled hospitality."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Harris is enjoying the benefit of tens of thousands of union workers on paid leave from their jobs leading up to Election Day to focus on campaigning, some experts and recent polling suggest that Trump, who has gained popularity with union workers nationwide with his plan to eliminate taxes on tips, could still end up being the first Republican to win Nevada since George W. Bush in 2004.