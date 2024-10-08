'Somebody with a plan': Swing state voters share their top issues in presidential showdown

Cost of living, immigration and abortion were top concerns for Nevada voters who spoke with Fox News Digital ahead of the presidential election.

"Definitely the economy," Nick said. "I think immigration is a big deal, I just think energy is probably a big one, too. I think people are tired of paying $4 a gallon of gas."

Bri, a realtor, agreed.

"The inflation seems to be wearing on people," she said while out for a morning walk in Henderson. "I see how it's affecting my clients [and] other people who are looking at purchasing real estate, but they really just don't know what's going to happen with the economy."

Nevada is one of a handful of states where former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a neck-and-neck race.

Joao, a Trump supporter, said illegal immigration is his top priority.

"Close the border," Joao said. "Don't let no one in unless you are [here] legally."

Donna, who was protesting outside a campaign event for GOP Senate hopeful Sam Brown in Las Vegas, had several priorities including safeguarding legal abortion.

"Even though abortion is protected in Nevada for right now, it's a key issue when I'm talking to other people who are voting," Donna told Fox News Digital. "And they're very concerned about people like Sam Brown and their stance against abortion and a woman's right."

Brown supported Texas' 20-week abortion ban during an unsuccessful bid for state office there in 2014, The Nevada Independent reported. More recently, Brown has maintained that, although he is personally pro-life, he would oppose a federal abortion ban.

Jerrie agreed that abortion was among the top issues for Clark County voters, who trend slightly more Democratic than the state as a whole. The rising cost of living also ranked high for him, though.

"Go to the grocery store, you get three items, and there's 50 bucks right there," he said.

But whether it's addressing housing shortages, combating cost of living increases or protecting women's rights, Donna said one thing was certain.

"I want to vote for somebody with a plan," she said.

