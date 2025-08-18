Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wardrobe choice for his high-stakes meeting with Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived to the White House for his high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump wearing more formal attire than his typical relaxed wardrobe.

Zelenskyy was seen shaking Trump's hand while wearing all black, including a button-down black shirt and jacket.

"First of all … President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit," a reporter told Zelenskyy after he sat down with Trump in the Oval Office.

"You look good," the reporter said before Trump added, "I said the same thing."

Zelenskyy is back in Washington, D.C., Monday to meet with Trump following the U.S. president's historic meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday in Alaska to discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The Putin meeting did not yield a peace agreement, with Trump now urging Ukraine to accept a land swap deal with Russia, arguing it is the most efficient way to end the war.

The meeting Monday also includes European leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Zelenskyy previously has come under fire and questioning regarding his public attire, which routinely has included him sporting dark green T-shirts, sweatshirts and other relaxed military-style outfits, as opposed to suits.

"Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit," one reporter asked Zelenskyy when he visited the White House in February. "Do you own a suit?"

Axios reported that the White House allegedly asked Ukrainian officials prior to the meeting if he would wear a suit to the meeting.

Zelenskyy was spotted meeting with Special Representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg wearing a black T-shirt.

Fox News Digital reported earlier this week that Zelenskyy was more likely to wear more formal attire for his White House meeting, according to a designer who has previously collaborated with the European leader.

"Tomorrow he most likely will not appear in a polo," Ukrainian designer Elvira Gasanova told Fox News Digital Sunday. "I think he will choose a black military suit or a military-style shirt with trousers — perhaps a jacket."

"After the recent ‘no suit’ drama, he will likely approach this question differently," she added.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton and Emma Bussey contributed to this report.