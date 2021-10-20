Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vaccine
Published

Twitter erupts with support for In-N-Out after company refuses to enforce vaccine mandate: '#DoNotComply'

"We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government," the burger chain said

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
In-N-Out president opens up about faith, explains Bible verses on cups Video

In-N-Out president opens up about faith, explains Bible verses on cups

In-N-Out president and heiress Lynsi Snyder, whose grandparents founded the first of the restaurants in 1948, says that she strives to maintain the success of her family’s iconic chain with a little help from her faith.

The West Coast-based burger chain In-N-Out was widely praised on social media after it was reported that the company refused to enforce a San Francisco, California vaccine mandate for customers that resulted in the city temporarily closing one of its locations.

The fast-food chain trended on Twitter Tuesday after the company told the city of San Francisco "we refuse to become the vaccination police for any government" and was closed temporarily by the city’s health department for not demanding customers show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

WHITE HOUSE UNVEILS VACCINATION ROLLOUT PLAN FOR KIDS 5-11 AHEAD OF POSSIBLE AUTHORIZATION

"RT if you just fell in love with In-N-Out!" Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted to his over 200,000 followers.

Los Angeles, California, USA - August 20, 2015: In-N-Out Burgers, Inc. is a regional chain of fast food restaurants that started in California. Two of their most popular menu items are the "Double-Double" hamburger - two hamburger patties with two slices of cheese, and the "Animal Style" french fries - two slices of melted cheese, spread, and grilled onions on top.

Los Angeles, California, USA - August 20, 2015: In-N-Out Burgers, Inc. is a regional chain of fast food restaurants that started in California. Two of their most popular menu items are the "Double-Double" hamburger - two hamburger patties with two slices of cheese, and the "Animal Style" french fries - two slices of melted cheese, spread, and grilled onions on top. (iStock)

"PLEASE come to Florida!" Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pleaded. 

"This is the way," Jenna Ellis, former senior legal adviser and counsel to former President Donald Trump tweeted.

NURSE PRACTITIONER CALLS VACCINE MANDATES 'DISHEARTENING' AFTER FIGHTING COVID ON THE FRONT LINES

Oct 9, 2019 San Jose / CA / USA - In-N-Out location in South San Francisco Bay Area; In-N-Out Burger is an American regional chain of fast food restaurants

Oct 9, 2019 San Jose / CA / USA - In-N-Out location in South San Francisco Bay Area; In-N-Out Burger is an American regional chain of fast food restaurants

"Yay, In-N-Out!" political commentator Lauren Chen tweeted. "Thank you for having principles and refusing to do the state's dirty work. If you live near an In-N-Out, please pay them a visit! (Also, the burgers are delicious lol)."

Many Twitter users, including Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, posted videos and photos of themselves purchasing food from In-N-Out in solidarity with the company. 

The phrase #DoNotComply also trended on Twitter around the same time.

"This is the American response," Republican Rep. Chip Roy tweeted. "The only one. #DoNotComply"

The reaction to In-N-Out's stand was not all positive and prompted some to call for a boycott on Twitter.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health closed the Fisherman’s Wharf In-N-Out location on Oct. 14 after the popular burger joint did not check the vaccination status of customers, which violates an August mandate from the city requiring indoor diners to show proof of vaccination.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference outside of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with essential workers to mark the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown on March 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco has some of the lowest number of coronavirus cases and death rates in the country with only 422 deaths in a city with a population near 900,000. 

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference outside of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with essential workers to mark the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown on March 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco has some of the lowest number of coronavirus cases and death rates in the country with only 422 deaths in a city with a population near 900,000.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In-N-Out, which operates 358 locations across the western United States, is owned by devout Christian Lynsi Snyder and is well known for including Bible verses at the bottom of soda and milkshake cups.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our store properly and clearly posted signage to communicate local vaccination requirements," In-N-Out Burger’s Chief Legal and Business Officer, Arnie Wensinger said in a statement to Fox News. "After closing our restaurant, local regulators informed us that our restaurant Associates must actively intervene by demanding proof of vaccination and photo identification from every Customer, then act as enforcement personnel by barring entry for any Customers without the proper documentation."

Wensinger slammed the San Francisco Department of Health's requirements as "unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe" and accusing the city of asking restaurants to "segregate Customers" based on vaccine documentation.

"We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business," the statement said. "This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive."

The store has since reopened, but indoor dining is not available.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

More from Politics