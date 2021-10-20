Twitter erupts with support for In-N-Out after company refuses to enforce vaccine mandate: '#DoNotComply'

The West Coast-based burger chain In-N-Out was widely praised on social media after it was reported that the company refused to enforce a San Francisco, California vaccine mandate for customers that resulted in the city temporarily closing one of its locations.

The fast-food chain trended on Twitter Tuesday after the company told the city of San Francisco "we refuse to become the vaccination police for any government" and was closed temporarily by the city’s health department for not demanding customers show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

WHITE HOUSE UNVEILS VACCINATION ROLLOUT PLAN FOR KIDS 5-11 AHEAD OF POSSIBLE AUTHORIZATION

"RT if you just fell in love with In-N-Out!" Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted to his over 200,000 followers.

"PLEASE come to Florida!" Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pleaded.

"This is the way," Jenna Ellis, former senior legal adviser and counsel to former President Donald Trump tweeted.

NURSE PRACTITIONER CALLS VACCINE MANDATES 'DISHEARTENING' AFTER FIGHTING COVID ON THE FRONT LINES

"Yay, In-N-Out!" political commentator Lauren Chen tweeted. "Thank you for having principles and refusing to do the state's dirty work. If you live near an In-N-Out, please pay them a visit! (Also, the burgers are delicious lol)."

Many Twitter users, including Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, posted videos and photos of themselves purchasing food from In-N-Out in solidarity with the company.

The phrase #DoNotComply also trended on Twitter around the same time.

"This is the American response," Republican Rep. Chip Roy tweeted. "The only one. #DoNotComply"

The reaction to In-N-Out's stand was not all positive and prompted some to call for a boycott on Twitter.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health closed the Fisherman’s Wharf In-N-Out location on Oct. 14 after the popular burger joint did not check the vaccination status of customers, which violates an August mandate from the city requiring indoor diners to show proof of vaccination.

In-N-Out, which operates 358 locations across the western United States, is owned by devout Christian Lynsi Snyder and is well known for including Bible verses at the bottom of soda and milkshake cups.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our store properly and clearly posted signage to communicate local vaccination requirements," In-N-Out Burger’s Chief Legal and Business Officer, Arnie Wensinger said in a statement to Fox News. "After closing our restaurant, local regulators informed us that our restaurant Associates must actively intervene by demanding proof of vaccination and photo identification from every Customer, then act as enforcement personnel by barring entry for any Customers without the proper documentation."

Wensinger slammed the San Francisco Department of Health's requirements as "unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe" and accusing the city of asking restaurants to "segregate Customers" based on vaccine documentation.

"We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business," the statement said. "This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive."

The store has since reopened, but indoor dining is not available.