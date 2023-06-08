Twitter users mock CIA's pride post celebrating ‘rich history’ of 'LGBTQ+ officers': ‘Wildly dystopian’

The CIA's "WELCO-ME" pride month initiative quickly drew criticism from Twitter users who called out the government agency for "re-branding."

"CIA's 2023 theme for #Pride Month is WELCO-ME! Wellness, Equity, LGBTQ+, Community, Openness, ME!" the CIA shared in a Twitter post Thursday revealing their plans for June pride month. "Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers. #Pride2023"

"CIA promoting transgender extremist mutilation of children," Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, wrote of the spy agency.

Ben Shapiro, host of "The Ben Shapiro Show," called the tweet "wildly dystopian."

"Can’t believe this is real," Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, wrote.

Investigative reporter Chuck Ross pointed out that in 1980, the CIA released a memo titled "homosexual investigations."

The memo discusses ways to identify homosexuals who conceal their lifestyle. It details that "one of the most common mistakes made by an average person is the conviction that he can recognize a homosexual on sight. This is similar to recognizing a Communist. The subject has a mental or emotional problem rather than a physical one."

"The homosexual has a problem," the 43-year-old memo reads. "He may not consider himself 'queer,' he may accept his psychological deviation from the normal."

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., also shared the CIA's tweet, telling his followers, "yes, this is a real post from the @CIA."

"Re-branding US foreign policy and the US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, as a crusade for LGBTQ2AI+ rights is a truly genius feat of marketing," journalist Glenn Greenwald said. "It's one of the reasons – not the only – that US liberals now regards the CIA and US foreign policy as so benevolent."

"This month, we are proud of not only the gay agents that helped us coup and murder heads of states, but also the gay agents that helped us foment dissent and make the coups seem like organic discontent among the populous in societies with regimes we dislike," Jessica L. Burbank wrote.