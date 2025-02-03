Crucial moderate GOP senator backs Tulsi Gabbard ahead of committee vote

Moderate Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, revealed her plan to support Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI) on Monday evening.

"After extensive consideration of her nomination, I will support Tulsi Gabbard to be the Director of National Intelligence," she said in a statement.

"As one of the principal authors of the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 that established this coordinating position, I understand the critical role the DNI plays in the Intelligence Community. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, however, has become far larger than it was designed to be, and Ms. Gabbard shares my vision of returning the agency to its intended size. In response to my questions during our discussion in my office and at the open hearing, as well as through her explanation at the closed hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Ms. Gabbard addressed my concerns regarding her views on Edward Snowden. I look forward to working with Ms. Gabbard to strengthen our national security."

Collins sits on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which will embark on a pivotal vote on Gabbard's nomination on Tuesday, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The Maine Republican has developed a reputation for occasionally bucking her party, most recently doing so on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's confirmation vote.

Her support for Gabbard at the committee level was thus far from certain.

She joins a handful of other committee Republicans who have already said they will vote to advance Gabbard to the Senate floor, including Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and James Lankford, R-Okla.

However, another GOP senator on the committee is still considered one to watch, as Gabbard is expected to need all of the Republican members' votes to move forward.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., hasn't said how he plans to vote in committee. Because of this, he's managed to garner the criticism of Trump-aligned billionaire Elon Musk, who recently claimed on X that Young is a "deep state puppet" in regard to his uncertainty about Gabbard. The post has since been deleted.

A spokesperson for Young told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Senator Young and Mr. Musk had a great conversation on a number of subjects and policy areas where they have a shared interest, like DOGE."

Musk also shared on X over the weekend, explaining, "Just had an excellent conversation with [Young]. I stand corrected. Senator Young will be a great ally in restoring power to the people from the vast, unelected bureaucracy."

While Collins' support bodes well for Gabbard's fate at the committee level, it also forecasts a better outlook among the full Senate, given her vote against Hegseth. If she advances to a floor vote, Gabbard can afford to lose just three Republican votes, assuming she does not get any Democratic backing.