Tulsi Gabbard blasts cancel culture: 'We see the final expression of it in Islamic terrorist groups'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, ripped cancel culture in an interview on "Fox News Primetime" on Tuesday, telling host Trey Gowdy the ultimate expression of the tenets of "cancel culture" have been shown by Islamic terrorist groups who behead their critics:

Let’s look down the path and say where does this cancel culture lead us? You see the final expression of cancel culture in Islamist terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda who basically go and behead those who they deem to be infidels or heretics in order to silence them, in order to protect others from being misled by those heretical ideas in the eyes of ISIS or Al Qaeda.

And so, when we look at cancel culture here at home, we see those efforts to cancel or silence those that they don’t want the people to hear from. Those who may offer a different idea than the one that those in power want people to see or to hear or to be exposed to. When we look at the foundations of our democracy, this is the danger of where this path leads us unless we as individuals stand up against it.

