Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump's Thanksgiving message teases 2024 presidential run

Trump said recently that he will 'probably' wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Former President Trump slams Biden’s leadership: Look how weak we look Video

Former President Trump slams Biden’s leadership: Look how weak we look

Former president sounds off on the Biden administration’s presence on the world stage in an exclusive interview on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump issued a Thanksgiving message on Thursday that hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run.

"A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together," the former Republican president said in the statement, which was shared on Twitter by his spokeswoman, Liz Harrington.

TRUMP WILL 'PROBABLY' ANNOUNCE 2024 PLANS AFTER MIDTERMS: 'A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL BE VERY HAPPY'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18:  Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on October 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18:  Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on October 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

"America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!"

The statement played off Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," fueling speculation that he is planning a political comeback. Trump told Fox News earlier this month that he will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce whether he will run again in 2024.

"I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see," Trump said. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30:  Former first lady and president of the United States Melania and Donald Trump stand for the national anthem prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30:  Former first lady and president of the United States Melania and Donald Trump stand for the national anthem prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024.

A poll released last month by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed Biden leading Trump by a slim 2-point margin in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

More from Politics