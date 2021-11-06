Trump will 'probably' announce 2024 plans after midterms: 'A lot of people will be very happy'

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News, said he will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce whether he will run for president in 2024.

"I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see," Trump said. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms."

The former president said that timeline was "probably appropriate."

"It doesn’t mean I will," Trump said of whether he will stick to that timeline. "It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made."

The former president said that "a lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run."

"We have a lot, they’re all very well named," he said of the GOP White House hopefuls. "But almost all of them said if I run, they’ll never run."

He added: "And that’s nice, primarily because it shows a great degree of loyalty and respect."

As for a potential running mate, Trump said there are "a lot of great people in the Republican Party."

When asked whether he would consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump said: "He’s a good man, but we have a lot of great people. He’s been good."

Addressing whether he would consider former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, the former president said that she "every once in a while goes off the rails, and she comes back, which is nice."

"She said she’d never run if I ran, which I think is a good sign of respect," Trump said. "I was very good to her, I thought she did a very good job at what she did with the United Nations. She did an excellent job."

But he added: "But we have, there are so many people that are really good that would be great for that."

"So, you know, it’s very early to be talking about it," he said.

In September, Trump was also asked about his 2024 plans.

"I don't think we're going to have a choice," Trump told Fox News in a September exclusive interview. "It is getting to a point where we really have no choice."