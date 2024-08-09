Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Trump’s plane diverted to Billings, Montana, over mechanical issue while flying to rally

The Republican presidential nominee has a rally scheduled in Bozeman, Montana, Friday evening

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Trump visits Montana for campaign rally amid tight Senate race Video

Trump visits Montana for campaign rally amid tight Senate race

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reports on the Montana Senate race between the incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, who is not endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican challenger former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy.

Former President Trump’s plane was diverted to Billings, Montana, on Friday due to a mechanical issue, a Billings airport official said. 

The Republican presidential nominee is scheduled to hold a rally in nearby Bozeman, Montana, Friday evening, and is still expected to make it.

"I just landed in a really beautiful place: Montana. So beautiful, flying over and you just look down and that's the way it's supposed to be," Trump said in a video from his plane posted to social media, making no mention of any plane issues or of the diversion. "I'm here to do some fundraisers and most important to support Tim Sheehy who'se running for the U.S. Senate and we think he's going to do really well. We're going to have a rally. And it'll be a lot of fun." 

Trump exiting plane

 Trump walks off the plane at the Philadelphia International Airport on June 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

It's not clear if Trump will fly on to Bozeman or drive in a motorcade, the local FOX affiliate reported.

Bozeman airport CEO Brian Springer told the outlet that Trump's plane had landed in Billings and that the motorcade that had expected him to land in Bozeman had departed. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

