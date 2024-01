Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ahead of a rally before Tuesday's primary in New Hampshire, Fox News joined former President Trump on board his plane for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the GOP frontrunner's campaign.

"I think we're going to be in very good shape," Trump told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade on Trump Force One in Portsmouth.

"We had a great, a great time in Iowa. We broke every record in the book, and there were beautiful and fantastic people. And here [in New Hampshire], we have fantastic people. You have them all over the country. It's all the same. We have unbelievable patriots all over the country, and they want to see our country come back."

TRUMP ‘VERY HONORED' BY DESANTIS ENDORSEMENT AFTER FLORIDA GOVERNOR SUSPENDS PRESIDENTIAL RUN

While making his final push to voters in the Granite State, Trump gave viewers an exclusive look inside the plane on the tarmac, showing Kilmeade cream-colored seats, a large flat screen TV, a living room and a separate workspace.

"I'm a worker, right? I'm not a pleasure guy. I'm a worker guy, and, it's a tremendous plane for that. It's got great speed and all that energy gets us to where we're going on time," he said.

Trump said the enthusiasm for his candidacy is at an all-time high, and he's chalking it up to President Biden's job performance.

"I will say we had tremendous enthusiasm for one and two [2016 and 2020]. Far more for this one than I've ever seen before. You have to see the crowds we're getting. We have never seen enthusiasm like this," he said.

TRUMP LEAD OVER HALEY EXPANDS IN CLOSING DAYS BEFORE NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

"I think a big part of that is they like the job I did, but a big part of that is how bad this administration has been. This is the worst president in the history of our country. This man is grossly incompetent, and he's going to get us into World War III."

Meanwhile, Trump said he's just as enthusiastic about the current race as the ones before, and has shed 15-20 pounds ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He hopes to return to Air Force One despite joking his plane is "nicer."

"Air Force One is still Air Force One and it represents something very special," he said.

With the GOP primary whittled down to two candidates, the other being former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the polls give him a good sign as he looks to lock up the nomination soon.

"They want to make America great again. They want to put America first, and we are doing that," he said.