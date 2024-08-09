Expand / Collapse search
Trump, Harris in dead heat in poll of 7 critical battleground states

Inflation and immigration remain the most pressing issues in voters' minds, according to the poll

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Trump: Kamala Harris’ ‘honeymoon period will end’ Video

Trump: Kamala Harris’ ‘honeymoon period will end’

Former President Trump says Vice President Kamala Harris is ‘incompetent’ as he takes questions from the press.

Former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris are neck-and-neck in key swing states, according to a poll released Wednesday.

A survey conducted by Ipsos found the Republican presidential nominee and his Democratic opponent are in a dead heat struggle for seven swing states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

Harris receives 42% of the vote share in the seven swing states, compared to Trump's 40% and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy's 5%.

HARRIS REPLACING BIDEN SOLIDIFIES TRADITIONAL BLUE STATES, GIVES DEMS A BETTER NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Black Journalists, NABJ, convention in Chicago, Illinois.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Ipsos said in their report that the "margin on the ballot is well within the margin of error, indicating a race that is too close to call."

Approximately 52% of respondents in the swing states said that inflation is the most important issue facing the country, while 32% said immigration is the most pressing matter.

The Ipsos poll was conducted between Jul. 31 and Aug. 7 — the Harris campaign announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate on Aug. 6.

WALZ DOESN'T MOVE NEEDLE WITH RURAL VOTERS, DATA SHOWS

Kamala waving as she enters plane

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two prior to a departure at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit, Michigan. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Pollsters have not had enough time to effectively survey the impact of Walz's selection on Harris's chances.

The campaign has made it a point to highlight Walz's Midwestern roots and everyman persona, introducing him as "Coach Walz" during rallies in a nod to his time as a teacher and high school football coach.

Harris will lean on Walz in the critical Midwestern swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin, where the Minnesota governor can point to his regional ties.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Ipsos poll utilized a representative probability sample of 2,045. 

Respondents consisted of U.S. adults 18 or older living in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Ipsos reports a margin of sampling error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

