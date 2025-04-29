Expand / Collapse search
On Trump’s 100th day, Chinese communist regime declares it will 'never kneel' to U.S. pressure in fiery video

China is escalating its trade war rhetoric with a fiery propaganda video released on Trump’s 100th day in office

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Chinese government video claims 'the U.S. does not represent the entire world' on Trump's 100th day in office Video

In a video posted to X on Tuesday, Chinese spokespersons claimed in a video titled "Never Kneel Down!" that the nation will not compromise with President Trump's proposed tariff plan. Credit: @MFA_China via X

On the 100th day of President Donald Trump’s second term, China issued a brash challenge to American leadership, releasing a fiery propaganda video declaring it will "never kneel down" to U.S. pressure — a direct reaction to Trump’s aggressive new trade policies.

The video titled "Never Kneel Down!" was posted Tuesday, April 29 by the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s official X account, @MFA_China. The timing is conspicuous: It coincided with President Trump’s 100th day in office.

"When the rest of the world stands together in solidarity, the U.S. is just a small, stranded boat," an AI narration warns, over dramatic storm footage and war imagery.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the video also accuses the U.S. of "coercion" and labels American tariff strategy a "deadly trap."

DAVID PERDUE CONFIRMED AS TRUMP'S TOP CHINA DIPLOMAT AFTER KEY SENATE VOTE

Street protest scene with signs and the caption

Footage of U.S. street protesters is used in a Chinese Foreign Ministry video claiming "the U.S. has stirred up a global tariff storm." The video was released by @MFA_China on April 29, 2025, in response to the Trump administration’s trade pressure. (@MFA_China/X)

In another ominous line, the narration states: "Bowing to a bully is like drinking poison to quench thirst." The video includes imagery of the Korean War and the 2021 return of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, portraying both as symbols of China’s "resistance."

Earlier this month, President Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports while granting a 90-day tariff pause for all other nations, effectively isolating China. Trump’s strategy aims to reward fair trade partners while pressuring Beijing for reforms.

China retaliated with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods, but many analysts say the CCP is operating from a weaker position.

TRUMP MARKS 100-DAYS IN OFFICE EMBROILED IN TRADE BATTLES, DEADLY WARS AND HARD PRESSED DEALS

Dark tornado image with the caption

A tornado appears in dramatic imagery from a video released by China’s Foreign Ministry warning that "kneeling only invites more bullying." The video, posted to @MFA_China on April 29, 2025, accuses the United States of coercive trade policies. (@MFA_China/X)

"It’s up to China to de-escalate, because they sell five times more to us than we sell to them," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday on CNBC.

The CCP’s video, published in both English and Mandarin, uses heavy-handed messaging and historical imagery to portray China as a victim of Western dominance — a common trope in official Chinese media. According to the WSJ report, the video claims: "History has proven compromise won’t earn you mercy—kneeling only invites more bullying."

Beijing’s saber-rattling comes amid rising domestic pressure: Youth unemployment in China is at record highs, and GDP growth has slowed, according to Bloomberg Economics and the International Monetary Fund.

Paper tiger illustration holding an American flag, symbolizing U.S. weakness in a Chinese propaganda video.

A stylized image of a paper tiger holding a U.S. flag is used in a Chinese government video posted April 29, 2025, asserting that "all bullies are just paper tigers." The imagery aligns with the Chinese Communist Party’s long-standing anti-U.S. propaganda themes. (@MFA_China/X)

This is not the first time Trump has put China in check. During his first term, he imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in Chinese goods, citing intellectual property theft and forced tech transfers. That campaign led to the Phase One Trade Deal signed in 2020.

Now back in office, Trump’s strategy is making Chinese economic policymakers nervous.

"All bullies are just paper tigers," the AI narrator says while showing a tiger holding an American flag in its tail.

Trump’s tariffs are putting real economic pressure on Beijing, at a time when the nation can ill-afford it.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

