Trump warns 'radical left' Democrats' 'games' could backfire after ICE Dallas attack: 'Won't take it anymore'

President Donald Trump sent a warning to the "radical left" Democrats on Thursday in the wake of the attack on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas, this week.

"Radical left rhetoric, the radical left is causing the problem," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office before singling out Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas. "I mean, I look at Crockett, I look at some of these people, they're very low IQ people, actually."

His remarks also came in the wake of the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Utah earlier this month.

Trump and Crockett have a history of butting heads, with the congresswoman referring to the president as "wannabe Hitler" in July 2025. She later defended the remark during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" and said that it was actually Trump who has fostered a culture of political violence.

Trump on Thursday went on to say, "Bad things happen when they play these games," though he did not elaborate on what he meant.

Trump warned that the "right is a lot tougher than the left," while also stressing that he does not want to see people on either side of the aisle "energized" by violence.

A shooter on Wednesday opened fire from a rooftop toward the ICE Dallas facility, killing one detainee and injuring two others in an unmarked transport van. The shooter then turned the gun on himself, authorities said. He was identified by sources as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Thursday the gunman sought "real terror" against ICE, searched for videos of Kirk's assassination and used apps that tracked ICE agents.

Patel posted a photo of shell casings, one of which appears to have "ANTI-ICE" written on it in ink, allegedly found in the proximity of the shooter.

Similarly, ammunition allegedly used by Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Kirk’s assassination, was inscribed with anti-fascist messages, authorities said.

Prosecutors said the rifle used to kill Kirk contained three unspent rounds and one spent round, each with engravings.

Fox News Digital’s Peter D'Abrosca, Alexander Hall and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.