Canada

Canadian PM Carney fires back at Trump over claim that 'Canada lives because of the United States'

At Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump took swipes at each other in their addresses

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Carney fires back at Trump over US president's remarks on Canada Video

Carney fires back at Trump over US president's remarks on Canada

Canadian Prime Minister rejected President Donald Trump's assertion that "Canada lives because of the United States." (Credit: APTN)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected President Donald Trump's assertion that "Canada lives because of the United States."

"Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership in the economy, in security, and in a rich cultural exchange," Carney said on Thursday while speaking in Plains of Abraham, Québec, during a cabinet retreat. 

"But Canada doesn’t ‘live because of the United States’," he said, referencing Trump's remark. "Canada thrives because we are Canadian. We are masters in our own house. This is our country. This is our future. The choice is ours."

In response to Fox News Digital's request for comment, the White House pointed to Trump's Truth Social post.

TRUMP SNUBS CANADA BY WITHDRAWING COUNTRY’S INVITE TO JOIN ‘MOST PRESTIGIOUS BOARD OF LEADERS EVER’

Mark Carney and Donald Trump shown in a split image

Tensions between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump flared after the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Renaud Philippe/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Trump published an open letter to Carney informing him that Canada's invitation to join the Board of Peace — a U.S.-led council tasked with managing Gaza's post-war future — had been rescinded.

"Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The board was inaugurated in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, though Carney had already left, according to The Associated Press.

Tensions between Carney and Trump flared as world leaders met in Davos for the annual World Economic Forum. Both Trump and Carney took swipes at each other in their respective speeches.

President Donald Trump walks onto the stage ahead of a speech at the World Economic Forum.

President Donald Trump arrives for his speech during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.  (Markus Schreiber/AP Photo)

US TRADE REP SHRUGS OFF WORLD LEADERS’ SWIPES AT TRUMP AMID DAVOS BACKLASH

During his address on Tuesday, Carney did not mention Trump by name, but rather he said that "rules-based order is fading," referencing the U.S.

He admitted that there were benefits to US. leadership on the world stage, but painted the entire concept of a rules-based international order as a falsity that is actively failing. Additionally, in his address, Carney urged middle powers, like Canada, to assert themselves and take the opportunity to "build a new order that embodies our values."

Mark Carney speaking at the World Economic Forum in 2026

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 20, 2026.  (Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images)

When delivering his address on Wednesday, Trump did not shy away from taking aim at Carney. He said that Canada "should be grateful" because the country gets "a lot of freebies" from the U.S., though he did not say what he was referring to.

"I watched your prime minister yesterday, he wasn't so grateful," Trump said. "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

The friction between Trump and Carney underscored a growing rift between the two. In his address to a cabinet retreat, Carney framed it as a moment for Canada to assert its own power and build a future based on its own values.

Fox News Digital reached out to Carney's office for comment.

