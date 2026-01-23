Canadian PM Carney fires back at Trump over claim that 'Canada lives because of the United States'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected President Donald Trump's assertion that "Canada lives because of the United States."

"Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership in the economy, in security, and in a rich cultural exchange," Carney said on Thursday while speaking in Plains of Abraham, Québec, during a cabinet retreat.

"But Canada doesn’t ‘live because of the United States’," he said, referencing Trump's remark. "Canada thrives because we are Canadian. We are masters in our own house. This is our country. This is our future. The choice is ours."

In response to Fox News Digital's request for comment, the White House pointed to Trump's Truth Social post.

On Thursday, Trump published an open letter to Carney informing him that Canada's invitation to join the Board of Peace — a U.S.-led council tasked with managing Gaza's post-war future — had been rescinded.

"Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The board was inaugurated in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, though Carney had already left, according to The Associated Press.

Tensions between Carney and Trump flared as world leaders met in Davos for the annual World Economic Forum. Both Trump and Carney took swipes at each other in their respective speeches.

During his address on Tuesday, Carney did not mention Trump by name, but rather he said that "rules-based order is fading," referencing the U.S.

He admitted that there were benefits to US. leadership on the world stage, but painted the entire concept of a rules-based international order as a falsity that is actively failing. Additionally, in his address, Carney urged middle powers, like Canada, to assert themselves and take the opportunity to "build a new order that embodies our values."

When delivering his address on Wednesday, Trump did not shy away from taking aim at Carney. He said that Canada "should be grateful" because the country gets "a lot of freebies" from the U.S., though he did not say what he was referring to.

"I watched your prime minister yesterday, he wasn't so grateful," Trump said. "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

The friction between Trump and Carney underscored a growing rift between the two. In his address to a cabinet retreat, Carney framed it as a moment for Canada to assert its own power and build a future based on its own values.

Fox News Digital reached out to Carney's office for comment.