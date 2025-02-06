Trump unveils sanctions against International Criminal Court for Netanyahu arrest warrant

President Donald Trump signed an executive order sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday, in response to its May 2024 arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The order unveils financial sanctions and visa restrictions against ICC officials and their family members who support ICC investigations against U.S. citizens and allies.

The ICC is an independent, international organization, based in The Hague, Netherlands, and established under the Rome Statute, an international treaty that took effect in 2002. The court oversees global issues including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The Trump White House claims that the U.S. and Israel are not subjected to the jurisdiction of the ICC because the court poses threats to U.S. sovereignty and constitutional protections. Additionally, the White House has accused the ICC of politicization and said ICC has targeted Israel without holding regimes like Iran to the same standards.

In September 2018, Trump said that "as far as America is concerned, the ICC has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority."



In May 2024, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, from the United Kingdom, had asked for an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, whom Netanyahu fired in November 2024. The warrant paved the way for their arrest, should they visit any of the 124 countries that are party to the Rome Statute, including the United Kingdom, France and Austria.

Khan also issued arrest warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif, who have all since been killed by Israeli forces.

Khan said he issued these warrants against Hamas leaders for war crimes including murder, taking hostages as a war crime, torture and other inhumane acts, following the Palestinian militant group's attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Khan also said he issued the warrants against the Israeli leaders due to war crimes including starvation of civilians, directing attacks against a civilian population, persecution and other inhumane acts.

In January, after Trump's inauguration, the House also passed legislation that would sanction the ICC, but the measure failed to advance in the Senate Jan. 28.

Trump welcomed Netanyahu for a visit at the White House on Tuesday, where Trump signed an executive order reinstating his "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran. Trump also unveiled plans to rebuild Gaza, and described Netanyahu as the "right leader" for Israel.

"He's done a great job and we've been friends for a long time," Trump told reporters. "We do a great job also, and I think I think we have a combination that's very unbeatable, actually.

Netanyahu also voiced appreciation for this friendship with Trump, and his support for Israel and the Jewish people.

"I've said this before, I'll say it again," Netanyahu said Tuesday. "You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. And that's why the people of Israel have such enormous respect for you."

Trump previously issued sanctions against ICC officials in 2020, signing off on an asset freeze and family entry ban against them stemming from an ICC investigation into alleged U.S. actions in Afghanistan.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.