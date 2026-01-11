Trump ultimatum to Cuba: 'Make a deal, before it is too late' or face consequences

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump signaled a hardline stance toward Cuba on Sunday, vowing to halt all oil and financial support and urging the island nation to "make a deal" before it is "too late."

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Venezuela has long been Cuba’s largest oil supplier, though Trump has successfully secured oil shipments to the U.S. on the heels of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture by U.S. forces.

"Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela," Trump added.

The warning comes as the Trump administration intensifies its efforts to isolate regional allies of Venezuela following Maduro’s capture.

Venezuela’s massive oil reserves, the largest in the world, have historically underpinned its influence across the region, particularly through subsidized shipments to allies like Cuba.

That leverage is now at the center of Trump’s push to reshape regional energy flows following the collapse of Venezuela’s former government.

On Friday, Trump hosted a lineup of U.S. and international oil executives representing key sectors of Venezuela’s energy supply chain, including producers, refiners and traders.

Trump pledged to bring U.S. companies back to the forefront of Venezuelan oil production and exports, according to people familiar with the discussions.