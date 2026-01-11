Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

Trump ultimatum to Cuba: 'Make a deal, before it is too late' or face consequences

Trump vows to halt all oil and financial support to Cuba following Maduro's capture

By Amanda Macias Fox News
WH energy official details Trump’s Venezuela oil deal with top executives Video

WH energy official details Trump’s Venezuela oil deal with top executives

White House National Energy Dominance Council executive Jarrod Agen joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to break down President Donald Trump’s Venezuela energy strategy and its impact on US investment and oil prices.

President Donald Trump signaled a hardline stance toward Cuba on Sunday, vowing to halt all oil and financial support and urging the island nation to "make a deal" before it is "too late."

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

‘WE BUILT VENEZUELA’S OIL INDUSTRY:’ TRUMP VOWS US ENERGY RETURN AFTER MADURO CAPTURE

U.S. President Donald Trump points at cameras before boarding Air Force One

President Donald Trump gave Cuba a warning to make a deal with the U.S. before its ‘too late.’ (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Venezuela has long been Cuba’s largest oil supplier, though Trump has successfully secured oil shipments to the U.S. on the heels of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture by U.S. forces.

"Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela," Trump added.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

The warning comes as the Trump administration intensifies its efforts to isolate regional allies of Venezuela following Maduro’s capture.

Venezuela’s massive oil reserves, the largest in the world, have historically underpinned its influence across the region, particularly through subsidized shipments to allies like Cuba.

VENEZUELA STILL OWES US ENERGY COMPANIES BILLIONS AS TRUMP CALLS FOR NEW INVESTMENT

That leverage is now at the center of Trump’s push to reshape regional energy flows following the collapse of Venezuela’s former government.

On Friday, Trump hosted a lineup of U.S. and international oil executives representing key sectors of Venezuela’s energy supply chain, including producers, refiners and traders.

Trump pledged to bring U.S. companies back to the forefront of Venezuelan oil production and exports, according to people familiar with the discussions.

