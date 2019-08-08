Deputy national intelligence director Sue Gordon leaving post, Trump says

President Trump said Thursday that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon will leave that position Aug.15, the same day that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is set to leave the administration.

In a series of tweets, Trump described Gordon as "is a great professional with a long and distinguished career.

"I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her," said Trump, who added: "A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly."

The president nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats, earlier this month, but he removed himself from consideration earlier this month after just five days amid criticism about his lack of intelligence experience and qualifications for the job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.