Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Trump to campaign for GOP Senate runoff candidates in Georgia Saturday

Trump’s visit will come a day after Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make his second stop in Georgia

Fox News
close
Georgia investigates Stacey Abrams-connected voter engagement groupVideo

Georgia investigates Stacey Abrams-connected voter engagement group

Fox News correspondent Jonathan Serrie has more from Atlanta on 'Special Report'

President Trump will headline a Republican National Committee rally in Georgia on Saturday evening in support of Republican incumbent U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. 

Fast Facts on the Georgia Senate runoffs 

    • Perdue and Loeffler will face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock after no candidate received the required 50% in the Nov. 3 election.
    • The runoff results will decide which party holds the majority in the Senate 

    Perdue and Loeffler will face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock after no candidate received the required 50% in the Nov. 3 election.

Both are facing a runoff election Jan. 5 after no candidate received the required 50% in the Nov. 3 election. Perdue will face Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff while Loeffler will face the Rev. Raphael Warnock. 

The runoff results will decide which party controls the Senate in the next Congress.

Follow below for the latest updates on the Senate runoffs in Georgia. Mobile users click here. 

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election