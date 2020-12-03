LIVE UPDATES: Trump to campaign for GOP Senate runoff candidates in Georgia Saturday

President Trump will headline a Republican National Committee rally in Georgia on Saturday evening in support of Republican incumbent U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Both are facing a runoff election Jan. 5 after no candidate received the required 50% in the Nov. 3 election. Perdue will face Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff while Loeffler will face the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

The runoff results will decide which party controls the Senate in the next Congress.

