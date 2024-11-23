Expand / Collapse search
Trump taps Brooke Rollins as agriculture secretary

Rollins served as director of the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during Trump's first administration

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
President-elect Trump tapped Brooke Rollins as his agriculture secretary.

In a statement on Saturday, Trump lauded Rollins' "commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns."

"A proud Graduate of Texas A&M University, Brooke earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture Development, and J.D., with Honors," the announcement said. "From her upbringing in the small and Agriculture-centered town of Glen Rose, Texas, to her years of leadership involvement with Future Farmers of America and 4H, to her generational Family Farming background, to guiding her four kids in their show cattle careers, Brooke has a practitioner’s experience, along with deep Policy credentials in both Nonprofit and Government leadership at the State and National levels."

Brooke Rollins

Brooke Rollins, president and CEO of AFPI, is seen during the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit at the Marriott Marquis, July 26, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rollins served as director of the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during the first Trump administration. 

Since her time in the Trump White House, Rollins has co-founded the America First Policy Institute think tank.

