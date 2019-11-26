Trump takes stage for "homecoming rally" in Florida

President Trump took the stage in Sunrise, Fla. Tuesday night to address supporters at what his reelection campaign rally had dubbed a “homecoming rally” before the start of his Thanksgiving break at Mar-a-Lago, his new primary residence.

Tuesday's rally marked his first official campaign visit to the Sunshine State since he changed his permanent state of residence from New York.

Trump claimed the move was motivated by the poor treatment he was receiving from New York politicians investigating him. However, Florida's far more attractive tax rates could have played some part in the decision as well.

Winning Florida will be crucial for the president’s reelection. Trump won the state over Hillary Clinton by 110,000 votes, but Tuesday's rally took place in one of the most Democratic areas of the state. Clinton overwhelmingly won Broward County, where Sunrise is located, in 2016.

About 200 anti-Trump protesters rallied on a street outside the BB&T Center before the president arrived. They raised a helium-filled “Baby Trump” balloon, and some chanted, “Lock him up.”

This is a developing story, check back for more updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.