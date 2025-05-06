Trump takes on Hollywood, Alcatraz, calls Pope Donald image a joke

President Donald Trump is fighting several new battles at once with a flurry of initiatives that are causing consternation around the globe.

And that’s not even counting the trade war he launched.

Hollywood is in a state of panic, and bewilderment, over Trump’s vow to slap 100% tariffs on any film made outside the United States – even if they’re American-made movies.

Some countries, such as Canada – not yet the 51st state, though Trump made the pitch to visiting Prime Minister Mark Carney yesterday before they held their meeting – offer lucrative incentives to lure American filmmakers, with shoots in Toronto made to look like New York or L.A.

Gavin Newsom urged Trump to support a $7.5 billion federal tax incentive for the film industry, far larger than California’s own $330 million credit.

Trump called Newsom "grossly incompetent" for allowing the film industry "to be taken away from Hollywood."

I would blame streaming services most of all; people have gotten accustomed to watching movies and TV shows on their phones and laptops, whether it’s Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Max, Hulu or others.

And naturally, Trump and the blue-state governor, who obviously has presidential aspirations, would wind up in a blame game.

Trump also wants to rebuild the infamous Alcatraz prison.

The San Francisco island, called "the Rock," was used as a federal jail from 1934 until 1963, when it was shut down because of the massive costs. Gangsters such as "Machine Gun" Kelly and Al Capone, who Trump frequently likes to cite, were held there.

"When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm," Trump posted.

Since those breaking out had to swim a mile in frigid waters to reach San Francisco, there has never been a successful escape. Most have died.

But I view this move as largely symbolic. It’s hard to imagine that Trump will be able to foot the bill – though Pam Bondi insists it will save money – and the island will remain a tourist attraction.

And then there’s the tale of Pope Donald.

Trump is now trying to dismiss the AI image, which I’m sure you’ve seen.

"You mean they can’t take a joke? You don’t mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media? The Catholics loved it."

"I had nothing to do with it," Trump said. "Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the Pope, and they put it out on the Internet."

So he’s both minimizing the picture and distancing himself from it – not an easy maneuver.

But Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich asked him why the controversial image was later posted on the official White House account. Trump retreated to saying he wanted to have "some fun."

Many Catholics, especially in the leadership, are livid over what they see as sacrilegious.

Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi posted: "This is an image that offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the global right enjoys being a clown."

The New York State Catholic Conference, as noted by the Washington Post, posted: "There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us."

The bishop of Springfield, Ill. wrote: "The Bible tells us, ‘Make no mistake: God is not mocked’ (Galatians 6:7). "The Pope is the Vicar of Christ. By publishing a picture of himself masquerading as the Pope, President Trump mocks God, the Catholic Church, and the Papacy…"

Meanwhile, Trump did something else this week that may have surprised people.

He took the same position on the abortion pill mifepristone as the Biden administration.

In a court filing, the Trump team asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit from three conservative attorneys general aimed at seriously restricting access to the pill.

And it was filed in Texas before Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who has a history of opposing abortion, as deputy counsel of a conservative, deeply religious law institute.

Doesn’t that mirror the accusation by the right against liberals, that a single judge can impose his or her will on the country by careful venue-shopping?

Trump, of course, takes credit for the end of Roe v. Wade by appointing the three Supreme Court justices who comprised the 6-3 conservative majority.

The administration’s filing does not deal with the merits of the case. It makes a procedural argument that the suit does not meet the legal standard to be heard by a Texas court.

Judge Kacsmaryk, relying in part on an 1873 law, ruled that the AGs of Idaho, Missouri and Kansas can continue their lawsuit because "plaintiffs are likely to suffer irreparable harm if the motion is not granted. At least two women died from chemical abortion drugs just last year."

If the Trump administration succeeds on appeal, it would at the least slow down restrictions on a drug that the FDA first approved in 2000.

Abortion may have faded quite a bit as a front-line political issue. But Trump still has the ability to surprise – and to drive the news agenda.