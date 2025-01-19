Expand / Collapse search
Inauguration

Trump to be sworn in on Bible given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible

President-elect Donald Trump will mirror former president who used 2 Bibles

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Trump returns to Washington for historic non-consecutive term inauguration Video

Trump returns to Washington for historic non-consecutive term inauguration

A motorcade takes President-elect Trump on Saturday afternoon to an Air Force Special Mission plane, which he and his family took to Washington, D.C., for his second inauguration set for Monday. (Credit: Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump will have his hand on two Bibles during his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, the culmination of the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

Trump will use his Bible, given to him by his mother in 1955, to "mark his Sunday Church Primary School graduation at First Presbyterian Church, in Jamaica, New York," a press release from his inaugural committee states. 

The religious text is a 1953 revised standard version that was published by Thomas Nelson and Sons in New York. Trump's name is embossed on the lower portion of the front cover, and inside the cover are signatures of church officials, an inscription of the president's name and details of when it was presented to him.

In addition to the sentimental Bible, the Lincoln Bible, first used in 1861 to swear-in the 16th U.S. president, will be used.

INAUGURATION DAY IS TOMORROW – HERE’S A COMPLETE GUIDE TO FOX NEWS CHANNEL’S COVERAGE AND WHAT TO EXPECT

  • Trump first inauguration bible with family
    Image 1 of 3

    President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the Bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. (JIM BOURG/AFP)

  • Trump Bible closeup
    Image 2 of 3

    Closeup of Trump placing his hand on a Bible as he takes the oath of office as the next president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

  • Trump takes oath of office in 2017
    Image 3 of 3

    Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania Trump holds the Bible and his son Barron Trump looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla)

"It has only been used three times since, by President Obama at each of his inaugurations and by President Trump at his first inauguration in 2017," Trump's team states. "The burgundy velvet-bound book is part of the collections of the Library of Congress."

President Obama also took the oath of office on two Bibles back in 2013, the Associated Press reported. One was owned by Martin Luther King Jr. and the other was the Lincoln Bible.

Michelle Obama with Lincoln Bible

Michelle Obama holds the Lincoln Bible as she arrives at the inauguration of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States of America on the West Front of the Capitol Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson)

Abraham Lincoln Bible surfaces, offers clues to his religious beliefs Video

When Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States inside the Capitol’s rotunda, he will do so facing a bust of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday commemorating King’s legacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

